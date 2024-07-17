Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán unexpectedly offered the European Union to restore diplomatic relations with Russia, even despite its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Orbán is once again promoting Putin's interests on the European stage

As journalists managed to find out, the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote a letter to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, after his "peace tour".

It reveals a "concise assessment" of the recent negotiations with the Ukrainian leader, the illegitimate president of Russia, the heads of China and Turkey, as well as Republican Donald Trump.

In addition, Orbán voiced "some proposals for general consideration".

In general, it can be stated that the intensity of the military conflict (the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — ed.) will radically increase in the near future, the Prime Minister of Hungary predicts. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Orbán calls for:

negotiations with China on a "peace conference",

restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia

"political offensive" on the countries of the Global South.

Orbán started praising Trump again

The Hungarian leader's letter did not do without criticism of the current US president, Joe Biden, and compliments to his main opponent, Donald Trump.

According to Viktor Orban, after the likely election victory, the Republican "will not wait for his inauguration, but will be ready to immediately act as a peace mediator."

The Prime Minister of Hungary also assured that the ex-president of the USA already has detailed and well-founded plans for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.