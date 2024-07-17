Orban offers EU to restore diplomatic relations with Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban offers EU to restore diplomatic relations with Russia

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán unexpectedly offered the European Union to restore diplomatic relations with Russia, even despite its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orbán made a cynical proposal to restore diplomatic relations with Russia, which caused a wave of indignation.
  • The Prime Minister of Hungary promotes Putin's interests in the European arena.
  • Orbán also expressed his support for Donald Trump and predicted his possible victory in the elections, which could affect geopolitical changes in the world.

Orbán is once again promoting Putin's interests on the European stage

As journalists managed to find out, the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote a letter to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, after his "peace tour".

It reveals a "concise assessment" of the recent negotiations with the Ukrainian leader, the illegitimate president of Russia, the heads of China and Turkey, as well as Republican Donald Trump.

In addition, Orbán voiced "some proposals for general consideration".

In general, it can be stated that the intensity of the military conflict (the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — ed.) will radically increase in the near future, the Prime Minister of Hungary predicts.

In addition, it is indicated that Orbán calls for:

  • negotiations with China on a "peace conference",

  • restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia

  • "political offensive" on the countries of the Global South.

Orbán started praising Trump again

The Hungarian leader's letter did not do without criticism of the current US president, Joe Biden, and compliments to his main opponent, Donald Trump.

According to Viktor Orban, after the likely election victory, the Republican "will not wait for his inauguration, but will be ready to immediately act as a peace mediator."

The Prime Minister of Hungary also assured that the ex-president of the USA already has detailed and well-founded plans for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

I am more than convinced that if President Trump wins, the financial burden between the USA and the EU will significantly change in favour of the EU regarding financial support for Ukraine.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin framed Orban with his "peace mission", Ukrainian MFA chief says
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban reveals details of talks with Trump
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban still seeks to make Hungary a mediator in Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?