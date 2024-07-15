Orban still seeks to make Hungary a mediator in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said that the prime minister's "peace plan" regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "is on the table of every EU prime minister."
Points of attention
- Orbán seeks to use Hungary as a mediator in resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Hungary cooperates with EU countries, China and the USA in efforts to stop the war in Eastern Europe.
- Orban's position on the peaceful settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine is causing discussion among political experts and leaders of the European Union.
- Representatives of Ukraine doubt Orban's ability to act as an effective mediator in negotiations with the Russian Federation.
Orbán sees Hungary as a mediator in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations
According to Political Director Orbán, the Hungarian Prime Minister informed the European leaders about the results of his "peacekeeping mission" after his visits to Ukraine, Russia and China. At the same time, he emphasized that Orbán's "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine "is on the table of every EU prime minister."
Balazs Orban also noted that, following the results of the Hungarian Prime Minister's trips to Kyiv and Moscow, "it became clear" that the parties "are determined to fight." At the same time, he said that without the intervention of external mediators, "unfortunately, we will see brutal destruction in the coming months."
According to the political director, Budapest has started negotiations with potential mediators, such as Turkey, China, and US presidential candidate Donald Trump.
In his opinion, the role of Hungary as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia should not be underestimated because, as he noted, Budapest can play a "serious role in mediation."
Hungary is a capable mediator, as the last two weeks have shown, and our task now is to combine this new approach and try to convince the EU member states of Viktor Orbán's plan.
Why Ukraine doesn't consider Orban as a mediator in talks in Russia
The Presidential Office aide emphasised that after Orban's visit to Moscow, the occupation army of the Russian Federation launched rocket attacks on the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in Kyiv.
Podolyak emphasized that Orban does not understand the nature of the conflict and cannot act as a mediator in negotiations with the Russian Federation.
According to him, mediators can only be the EU, China and the US.
