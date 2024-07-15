Orban still seeks to make Hungary a mediator in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said that the prime minister's "peace plan" regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "is on the table of every EU prime minister."

Orbán sees Hungary as a mediator in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations

According to Political Director Orbán, the Hungarian Prime Minister informed the European leaders about the results of his "peacekeeping mission" after his visits to Ukraine, Russia and China. At the same time, he emphasized that Orbán's "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine "is on the table of every EU prime minister."

Balazs Orban also noted that, following the results of the Hungarian Prime Minister's trips to Kyiv and Moscow, "it became clear" that the parties "are determined to fight." At the same time, he said that without the intervention of external mediators, "unfortunately, we will see brutal destruction in the coming months."

According to the political director, Budapest has started negotiations with potential mediators, such as Turkey, China, and US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

But the Europeans and the current US administration are in favor of continuing the war. The Prime Minister wrote to the EU leaders about the negotiations, the result of the first phase of the peacekeeping mission and the Hungarian proposals. If Europe wants peace and wants to have a decisive voice in settling the war and stopping the bloodshed, it must design and implement a change of direction now. Share

In his opinion, the role of Hungary as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia should not be underestimated because, as he noted, Budapest can play a "serious role in mediation."

Hungary is a capable mediator, as the last two weeks have shown, and our task now is to combine this new approach and try to convince the EU member states of Viktor Orbán's plan.

Why Ukraine doesn't consider Orban as a mediator in talks in Russia

We consider this a "technical" trip. He came here, clearly expressed his very peculiar position in this war: that we must stop defending ourselves. Then he goes to Moscow, meets with Putin and talks about the capitulation of Ukraine, Podolyak revealed the situation in an interview with derStandard journalists. Share

The Presidential Office aide emphasised that after Orban's visit to Moscow, the occupation army of the Russian Federation launched rocket attacks on the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital in Kyiv.

Podolyak emphasized that Orban does not understand the nature of the conflict and cannot act as a mediator in negotiations with the Russian Federation.

According to him, mediators can only be the EU, China and the US.