EU Parliament adopts resolution in favour of Ukraine, condemning Orban's actions

On July 17, the newly elected members of the European Parliament approved a resolution in support of Ukraine by a majority of votes.

European Parliament condemns the Orban so-called "peace visits"

In the new resolution, the deputies condemned the uncoordinated foreign policy actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

It should be noted that the new resolution was supported by 495 MEPs out of 679 who voted. Such a result confirms support for "the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

In the resolution, the European Parliament members condemned the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, to Russia. They emphasised that Orbán did not represent the EU during his visit and considered this visit "a flagrant violation of EU treaties and common foreign policy."

The vast majority of European Parliament members condemned Hungary's abuse of its presidency of the Council of the EU and called on it to lift the blockade on financing Ukraine from the European Peace Fund.

MEPs condemned Russian missile strike on "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv

The resolution contains calls for continuing military, financial and other assistance to Ukraine, support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and the use of frozen Russian assets. Separately, it condemns the Russian shelling of "Okhmatdyt" and Russia's hybrid attacks against the EU.

In this regard, the European Parliament calls on the Council of the EU "to continue and expand its policy of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, while monitoring, reviewing and improving its effectiveness and impact."

It should be noted that the resolution in support of Ukraine became the first document adopted by the European Parliament after the June elections.