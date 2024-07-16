Over 60 MEPs demand to deprive Hungary of a vote in EU Council

63 members of the European Parliament sent a letter to the EU leadership with the demand to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the EU after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visits to Moscow and calls for negotiations with Russia and the restoration of diplomatic relations.

The European Parliament wants to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the EU

It is noted that the letter signed by 63 deputies was sent to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

According to members of the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has already caused significant damage by abusing the role of chairman of the EU Council.

European parliamentarians also point out that Orbán's trip to Moscow and meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping was an attempt by the Hungarian prime minister to distort his powers.

This requires real actions, such as suspending Hungary's right to vote in the Council, as practice has shown that simple verbal condemnations of this situation have no effect, the letter states.

Viktor Orban

It was signed by MEPs from several countries and parliamentary groups, including the European People's Party, Renew Europe, and the Greens.

What is known about Orban's latest scandalous statements

As noted by the German publication Bild, the Prime Minister of Hungary wrote a letter to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, after completing his "peacemaking" tour. Among other things, he suggested that the EU restore diplomatic relations with Russia.

In the letter, Orban gave his "brief assessment" of recent talks with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, China, Turkey and Donald Trump and added "some suggestions for your consideration."

In general, it can be stated that the intensity of the military conflict will increase radically in the near future, Orban predicts in his own letter.

In his letter, Orban calls on the EU to negotiate a "peace conference" with China, restore diplomatic relations with Russia, and "politically attack" the countries of the South, whose "respect we have lost because of our position on the war in Ukraine."

He then writes about his negotiations in the US, which took place before Donald Trump's assassination. At the same time, Orbán criticizes current US President Joe Biden.