Roberta Metsola re-elected as EU Parliament's president

Roberta Metsola was supported by 562 members of the European Parliament

Deputies of the newly elected European Parliament elected Roberta Metsola as the President of the European Parliament in the first round of elections. Five hundred sixty-two2 newly elected members of the European Parliament voted for it. This is stated in the message of the European Parliament on July 16.

Roberta Metsola has been re-elected President of the European Parliament.



She will hold the post for another two and a half years. pic.twitter.com/0fCL0V46Re — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 16, 2024

Elections to the European Parliament traditionally took place over four days. They started on June 6 in the Netherlands. Over the next two days, MEPs were elected in Ireland, Latvia, Malta, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. In most EU member states, including Germany, voting occurred on Sunday, June 9.

Metsola will now head the EU parliamentary body for two and a half years. In January 2027, she can be re-elected for the same number of terms.

In her first speech after her election, the President of the European Parliament promised to fight for "Europe for all" and to defend "ideals that are sometimes taken for granted."

I am here to ask for your trust and your vote to allow us to continue working together for the next two and a half years. Roberta Metsola President of the European Parliament

What is known about Roberta Metsola

In 2022, Roberta Metsola became the first woman in the last twenty years to hold the position of head of the European Parliament and the third in its history. At the age of 43, she also became the youngest head of the EP at the time.

Metsola became a member of the European Parliament in 2013. She was a member of Malta's centre-right nationalist party, and as a student, she campaigned for Malta to join the European Union.

Metzola was in the faction of the conservative European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament. The politician has been criticized for her position on abortions, and she opposes them.