Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Sijarto has accused Poland of hypocrisy, claiming that it secretly conducts billions of dollars in trade with Russia. Szijarto's statement at the Tranzit Festival was published by Zoltan Kovacs, a representative of the Hungarian government.

Hungary once again accused Poland of hypocrisy

Sijarto criticized the hypocrisy of some countries, particularly Poland, for "secretly continuing trade with Russia and publicly criticizing others for doing the same."

According to him, the volume of Poland's trade with Russia last year amounted to six billion euros, including significant purchases of Russian fertilizers and the sale of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Our Polish brothers are quietly doing the same, so they shouldn't criticize us for speaking openly and honestly about it. Peter Sijarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

He also criticized the European Union's response to the Nord Stream pipeline explosion, calling it an act of "state-sponsored terrorism" if a state was indeed involved. He emphasized that any response should be proportionate to the seriousness of such an attack.

🇭🇺 FM Szijjártó emphasized that efforts are underway to guarantee the country’s oil supply security in both the short and long term, ensuring continued cooperation with Russia, particularly concerning oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia.



The conflict between Hungary and Poland: what is known

During his visit to Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Poland is conducting a "hypocritical policy" and is also changing the balance of power in Europe.

They criticize us for our relations with Russia, while they themselves conduct business with it through intermediaries. I have never seen such hypocrisy on the part of the state. Share

For his part, Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Władysław Bartoszewski said that the policy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is anti-European, anti-Ukrainian and anti-Polish.