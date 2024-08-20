The authorities of Hungary did not provide explanations to the EU leadership regarding the decision to simplify the visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

According to the newspaper's journalists, at the beginning of August, Internal Affairs Commissioner Ilva Johansson sent a letter to her Hungarian colleague Sándor Pinter with a request to provide an explanation regarding changes to the country's immigration rules and simplification of the visa regime for citizens from Russia and Belarus.

Such schemes must be carefully balanced so as not to put at risk the integrity of our common area without internal border control and to properly take into account the potential security implications, Johansson said. Share

Johansson asked Budapest to respond to the application with questions "no later than August 19".

However, as a representative of the European Commission told Euractiv, as of Monday afternoon, the answer had not yet been received.

Ilva Johansson is convinced that easing the visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus increases the risk of espionage in the bloc.

Moreover, a few weeks ago, Viktor Orban signed a decree on the extension of the accelerated visa issuance program to eight countries, including Russia and Belarus.

What is important to understand is that the immigration program allows citizens of these countries to apply for so-called "national cards" in order to be able to work in Hungary.

Previously, such cards were available only to citizens of Ukraine and Serbia.