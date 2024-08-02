We will act. The EU threatened Hungary after simplifying entry for Russians

The European Union began to publicly demand explanations from Hungary regarding its decision to ease the visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus. Official Brussels has also warned that it is going to act if it detects specific threats to the bloc.
Points of attention
- The European Union considers easing the visa regime as a threat to the bloc's security due to possible espionage and sabotage.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán maintains close ties with Russia and Belarus, which causes criticism from the EU.
- The pro-Russian policy of Orbán and his team creates tension in Hungary's relations with the European Union.
The EU is angry because of the policies of Orbán and his team
As the journalists managed to find out, the letter with demands to Budapest was sent by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson.
According to the politician, she shares concerns about the risks to the security of the European Union.
Ilva Johansson is convinced that easing the visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus increases the risk of espionage in the bloc.
That is why she decided to send a letter to the team of Hungarian leader Viktor Oran asking them to answer a number of questions by August 19.
What is important to know about Viktor Orban's pro-Russian position
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is the only EU leader who has actively maintained close ties with the Kremlin since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
He actively blocks aid to Ukraine at the EU level, as well as sanctions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
What's more, a few weeks ago, Viktor Orbán signed a decree on the extension of the accelerated visa issuance program to eight countries, including Russia and Belarus.
What is important to understand is that the immigration program allows citizens of these countries to apply for so-called "national cards" in order to be able to work in Hungary.
Previously, such cards were available only to citizens of Ukraine and Serbia.
