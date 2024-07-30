Hungary eases conditions of entry to its territory for citizens of Russia and Belarus. In particular, they were included in the "national map" program.

Hungary simplified entry conditions for Russians and Belarusians

According to reports, after the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Moscow, Budapest included Russians and Belarusians in the so-called "national map" program.

This card is issued to those willing to work in Hungary for two years with the possibility of extension.

The German publication RND notes that at the European level, a special check of "national card" holders is not carried out, which has already caused concern among Hungary's neighbors.

The publication also reminds that in the spring the Hungarian government announced that it expects about 65,000 wage earners with families.

Other EU countries, such as Finland, no longer allow Russians to enter the country. The government in Helsinki justifies this with Russia's attempts to destabilize the border and EU countries.

How Europe reacts to Hungary's cooperation with the Russian Federation

The other day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland offered Orban to leave the EU and NATO, and create an alliance with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was the country's reaction to the fact that Orban criticized the "wrong" policy of the EU and NATO, as well as the "hypocrisy" of Poland.

The representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry Teofil Bartoszewski also added that, unlike Hungary, his country does not do business with Russia after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, as it was an attack "on both Poland and the United States, the European Union and NATO."

According to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Hungary's position annoys all other members of the European Union. Currently, the country looks increasingly isolated in the EU.