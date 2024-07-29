Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that due to the pro-Russian stance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the conflict with other EU states, his own country has become very vulnerable and isolated.
Orbán's position is primarily damaging to Hungary
As Visegrad Insight journalists emphasize , Sikorskyi emphasized that last week Hungary did not receive support from representatives of other EU countries when it offered options for resolving the conflict regarding Ukraine's restriction of the transit of Russian Lukoil oil.
The publication's article also emphasizes that Orban maintains close ties with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, and his so-called "peace initiatives" and his visit to Moscow caused outrage from other European countries.
In addition, during his speech at the annual meeting in Beile Tusnad, Romania, Orbán offered his vision of a new world order with the support of China and the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House.
The Prime Minister of Hungary also cynically accused Poland of allegedly continuing to do business with Russian companies with the help of intermediaries.
In response, Sikorsky's deputy Vladyslav Teofil Bartoszewski denied Orban's accusations and suggested that his country leave the EU.
In turn, the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijártó, reacted to such a statement, who believes that such a reaction from Poland allegedly indicates the correctness of Orbán's words.
According to Sijarto, Poland also allegedly buys Russian oil.
Sikorsky rejects the possibility of peace talks with Putin's Kremlin regime
According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, achieving peace in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine is not possible with the participation of the Kremlin leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, which has violated international law and should bear responsibility for war crimes.
Sikorsky emphasized that the OSCE emerged from the Helsinki process, when the communist bloc of the time pledged to respect human rights and tolerate opposition, and the Western world pledged to recognize the borders established as a result of World War II.
