According to the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, sooner or later the Western partners will allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In my opinion, Ukraine has the right and should be able to shoot down planes and attack the airfields from which they take off, Sikorsky said. Share

According to him, there were many discussions about the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons.

At first, the partners hesitated to transfer Leopard tanks and other equipment to the Ukrainian military, then they delayed for a long time the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets.

Radoslav Sikorskyi

At the same time, Sikorsky noted that Western partners are not afraid of the likely reaction of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to the alleged permission for Ukraine to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with Western weapons.

I don't see Putin holding back. Except he hasn't used a nuke yet, I think he's using everything he's got. Including the giant bombs he uses to destroy civilian settlements. All the atrocities that he is capable of are already being used on the battlefield, - emphasized the head of the Polish MFA. Share

Can the EU return conscripted Ukrainians to Ukraine?

According to Sikorskyi, the Polish authorities are convinced that the EU countries can create conditions that will encourage Ukrainian men of draft age who evade military service to return home.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed his belief that the EU countries should provide assistance to Ukraine.

Sikorskyi stated that the discussion regarding the return to Ukraine of persons who evade military service is being conducted at the level of the European Union.