According to intelligence information of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian military on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz, the occupying army of the Russian Federation will have significant problems with logistics.

How the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz affected the logistics of the occupiers

British intelligence emphasized that the "Slavyanin" ferry has the largest carrying capacity of the three existing Russian ferries in the Kerch Strait area.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain notes that after successful missile strikes by the Ukrainian military on May 29, 2024, two other railway ferries were damaged.

Ferry "Slavyanin"

Are there still Russian ferries in the Kerch Strait area?

Slavyanin was re-commissioned after the collision in late 2023 as a single rail ferry.

Car ferries also operate.

Prior to redeployment, "Slavyanin" most likely transported liquefied petroleum gas through the Kerch port.

Disabling the ferries, even temporarily, would increase costs and reduce Russia's flexibility in transporting fuel, ammunition and equipment through the Kerch Strait. It is likely that Russia will now have to risk the movement of fuel trains through the Kerch bridge, which it has tried to avoid since the first attack on the bridge in October 2022, - noted in the intelligence summary of the British Ministry of Defense. Share