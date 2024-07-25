British intelligence revealed the consequences of the attack by the Armed Forces on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz
Ferry "Slavyanin"
Source:  UK Ministry of Defence

According to intelligence information of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian military on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz, the occupying army of the Russian Federation will have significant problems with logistics.

Points of attention

  • The attack on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz has severely affected the logistical capabilities of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
  • British intelligence highlights that the "Slavyanin" ferry played a crucial role in the transportation of goods through the Kerch Strait, and its destruction has led to major disruptions in logistics.
  • The damage to the ferry "Slavyanin" has forced Russia to reconsider its transportation methods for fuel and equipment through the Kerch Strait, potentially risking the movement of fuel trains through the Kerch bridge.
  • The intelligence report points out that the disruption caused by the attack on the ferry has increased costs and reduced flexibility for Russia in transporting essential supplies through the Kerch Strait.
  • The implications of the attack on the ferry "Slavyanin" underscore the strategic significance of maritime transportation in the region and the vulnerability of logistical routes during conflicts.

How the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz affected the logistics of the occupiers

British intelligence emphasized that the "Slavyanin" ferry has the largest carrying capacity of the three existing Russian ferries in the Kerch Strait area.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain notes that after successful missile strikes by the Ukrainian military on May 29, 2024, two other railway ferries were damaged.

Logistical problems arose in the Russian army after the destruction of the ferry "Slavyanin"
Ferry "Slavyanin"

Are there still Russian ferries in the Kerch Strait area?

Slavyanin was re-commissioned after the collision in late 2023 as a single rail ferry.

Car ferries also operate.

Prior to redeployment, "Slavyanin" most likely transported liquefied petroleum gas through the Kerch port.

Disabling the ferries, even temporarily, would increase costs and reduce Russia's flexibility in transporting fuel, ammunition and equipment through the Kerch Strait. It is likely that Russia will now have to risk the movement of fuel trains through the Kerch bridge, which it has tried to avoid since the first attack on the bridge in October 2022, - noted in the intelligence summary of the British Ministry of Defense.

