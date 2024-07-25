According to intelligence information of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian military on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz, the occupying army of the Russian Federation will have significant problems with logistics.
Points of attention
How the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz affected the logistics of the occupiers
British intelligence emphasized that the "Slavyanin" ferry has the largest carrying capacity of the three existing Russian ferries in the Kerch Strait area.
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain notes that after successful missile strikes by the Ukrainian military on May 29, 2024, two other railway ferries were damaged.
Are there still Russian ferries in the Kerch Strait area?
Slavyanin was re-commissioned after the collision in late 2023 as a single rail ferry.
Car ferries also operate.
Prior to redeployment, "Slavyanin" most likely transported liquefied petroleum gas through the Kerch port.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 25, 2024.
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/xsWo78hMKA #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/jSuWu8TW1u
