According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military damaged the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of the Russian aggressor country "Kavkaz".

What is known about the attack on the port of Kavkaz

Today, the grouping of forces and means of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of other components of the Defense Forces, caused significant damage to the enemy ferry "Slavyanin" in the port "Kavkaz". The occupiers used this ferry to transport railway wagons, motor vehicles and containers for military purposes. "Slavyanin" is the third and last railway ferry that the Russian Federation had in the specified region, the General Staff said in a statement.

What analysts say about the drone attack on the Kavkaz port

According to Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevskyi on Espresso, the occupying army of the Russian Federation was very mistaken, believing that they were hindering the development of the Ukrainian missile program.

According to Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevskyi on Espreso, the occupying army of the Russian Federation was very mistaken, believing that they were hindering the development of the Ukrainian missile program.

We already take it for granted that it may not be drones, but our own long-range missile weapons hitting the territory of the Russian Federation. Why am I talking about long-range missiles? Because the occupation administration of the Russian Federation declares that the engine room of a large ferry with a hull length of more than 100 meters, which can transport railway cars, is affected. The engine room on such a vessel is too large a segment to be hit by even a few drones. It looks like a missile flew there, - explains the analyst.

According to him, the "Crimea-Caucasus" ferry was attacked by the Ukrainian military.

Until the Russians put the Crimean bridge into operation, the complete militarization of the Crimean peninsula lay precisely on the ferry crossing. Currently, the Russians have transferred military logistics and the logistics of transporting explosive materials to these ferries, - Kyrychevsky emphasizes.

He emphasized that the Russian occupiers may also have strategic vulnerabilities.