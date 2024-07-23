According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military damaged the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of the Russian aggressor country "Kavkaz".
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military damaged the ferry “Slavyanin” in the port of Kavkaz, used for military purposes by Russian occupiers.
- Analysts suggest that Russian army's mistaken actions may have inadvertently hindered Ukrainian missile program.
- The attack on the ferry exposes potential vulnerabilities in Russian military logistics and strategic planning.
- Russian occupiers' continued misidentifications of targets for strikes indicate incompetence in strategic decision-making.
- The destruction of 'Slavyanin' ferry in Kavkaz port reveals escalating tensions and military operations in the region.
What is known about the attack on the port of Kavkaz
What analysts say about the drone attack on the Kavkaz port
According to Defense Express military expert Ivan Kyrychevskyi on Espresso, the occupying army of the Russian Federation was very mistaken, believing that they were hindering the development of the Ukrainian missile program.
According to him, the "Crimea-Caucasus" ferry was attacked by the Ukrainian military.
He emphasized that the Russian occupiers may also have strategic vulnerabilities.
