Drones attacked the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz" — a fire broke out

Governor of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that on July 23, drones attacked a Russian ferry in the Kavkaz port.

What is known about the attack on the Russian vessel

He claims that the attack was allegedly carried out by Ukrainian UAVs, after which a fire broke out.

The Russian governor said that the fire is currently contained, and emergency services are working on the spot.

According to Kondratiev, there are also injured and dead among the crew members and port employees.

It will be recalled that on the night of May 31, a series of explosions rang out in the Krasnodar region of Russia, then it was also reported that the Kavkaz port on the Chushka peninsula was on fire. Later, "Schem" journalists published satellite images of Planet Labs, which show the consequences of missile strikes on May 31 on the territory of the "Kavkaz" port near Kerch in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

What is known about the drone attack on Sevastopol on July 23

According to the occupation governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev, more than 15 drones were "destroyed" in the area of the North Side and Fiolent over the water area.

Debris from one UAV fell in one of the real estate owners' associations (TVN), the glass of a truck was broken.

The wreckage of the second drone fell next to a house in the area of another TVN.

According to the occupiers, no objects in the city were damaged.