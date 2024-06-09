The Russians drove a new ship into the port of Mariupol — photo

A new Russian ship was spotted in the port of Mariupol. This is probably the second Russian vessel that has arrived since the beginning of 2024.

What is known about the new ship in Mariupol

As the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, reported, the ship entered the port with cargo for two days after the raid.

As the mayor's advisor noted, he was standing on the pier for bulk loading.

You can see kaolin and ore. No grain. However, they will report on grain. Why - we'll see - stated Andryushchenko.

What is the situation in Mariupol

Russian occupiers seized Mariupol in February 2022 during the Russian Federation's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. In particular, they turned the port into a military base.

In addition, ships are often moored here, on which the invaders take food stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular grain.

We will remind, in March, a Russian ship was also spotted in the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol. It was the first ship to call at the city's port since the beginning of 2024.

The Russian occupiers also want to connect Mariupol with Russian Rostov, Taganrog and other large cities in Donbas. They have already started building the road.

The new railway branch to the south of Donetsk, with a length of almost 60 km, was built for eight months.