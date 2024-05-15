Russians and migrants from Central Asia brought to occupied Mariupol en masse

Russia continues to bring its migrants to the temporarily occupied Mariupol. The number of Russians in the city increased by 7.8 thousand in six months.

What is known about the mass migration of Russians to occupied Mariupol

‘Their (Russians’ — ed.) goal is to turn Mariupol into a ‘Russian city’ and ‘sell’ it to the domestic consumer as an achievement,’ said the city's legitimate mayor, Vadym Boychenko. Share

It is noted that the enemy continues the policy of Russification of Mariupol, imports Russian migrants and builds mortgage houses for them. Instead, the occupier is trying to evict local residents to the outskirts.

Thus, according to the Mariupol Resistance, the number of Russians in the city has increased by at least 7,800 over the past six months. This figure is based on data on school-age children,’ the statement said. Share

What is the situation in Mariupol

In the spring of 2022, Russian troops captured Mariupol and the district after months of fierce fighting. The occupiers then turned the destroyed city into their military base.

According to satellite imagery published online, the Russian occupiers want to connect Mariupol with Russian Rostov, Taganrog and other large cities in Donbas. They have already started building the road.

A new railway line south of Donetsk, almost 60 kilometres long, has been under construction for eight months.

Nevertheless, explosions are still occurring in Mariupol from time to time. On 24 April, at least 12 explosions were heard in the city. No hits were recorded in the city.

All districts of the city and the coastline could hear it. It was also reported that the explosions were heard as far away as Berdiansk. At the same time, a missile alert was announced in the south, but no air raid warnings were heard (which is the norm for Russians),’ said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. Share

According to Andriushchenko, half an hour after the explosions, Russian publics reported ‘Tornado-S missiles with a range of up to 300 km were fired at the city of Kurakhove’.

And on 10 May, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region.