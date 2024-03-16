How the "Mariupol Madonna" works for the Kremlin. CPD revealed new details
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
How the "Mariupol Madonna" works for the Kremlin. CPD revealed new details
The Russian Federation uses Marianna Vyshemirska, a resident of occupied Mariupol, for its propaganda. She participates in propaganda activities and expresses support for Putin's terrorist regime.

"Madonna of Mariupol" works for Russian propaganda

As noted by the CPD, Marianna Vyshemirska was born and raised in Makiivka, Donetsk region, which has been under occupation since 2014. Vyshemirska moved to Mariupol only in 2020, after her marriage.

After the shooting of the maternity ward, she gave an interview to ru-propagandists in which she justified the occupiers. In the fall of 2022, she interrogated captured "Azovians" and joined the process of Russification of schools.

In addition, she intends to run for office in Russian power structures.

The Russian Federation also uses it in a campaign to discredit the authors of the Ukrainian documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol".

What is known about the "Madonna of Mariupol"

In March 2022, photos of pregnant Marianna Vyshemirskaya, who was injured by a Russian missile attack on the Mariupol maternity hospital, went viral around the world. At the same time, Russian mass media claimed that these shots were staged with the participation of the model.

Subsequently, she began to give interviews to enemy propagandists, in which she justified the attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol by the fact that Ukrainian military personnel were allegedly stationed in the nearby building of the hospital.

Three people — two adults and a child — were killed in the aerial bombardment of the maternity hospital and hospital. 17 people were injured. Among the victims are children, female patients and doctors.

