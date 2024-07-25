According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation withdrew the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Slavyanin ferry in the port of Kavkaz.

What is known about the withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov by the Russian army

Pletenchuk noted that the presence of Russian warships is currently not being recorded in the Sea of Azov.

Pletenchuk noted that the presence of Russian warships is currently not being recorded in the Sea of Azov.

Previously, they could be based in Azov or periodically visit, for example, Temryuk, or periodically stay in the Taganrog Bay, but for now they decided to leave the water area. They decided to leave the waters of the Sea of Azov, this was caused, of course, by the first step, the damage to the railway ferry. They took a map, took a compass - drew a radius and realized that it was probably not very safe to stay there. That is why this is the only reason, and this is the only language that our enemy understands - the language of power, Pletenchuk emphasized.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the Armed Forces hit the last Russian ferry in the Sea of Azov.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the Armed Forces hit the last Russian ferry in the Sea of Azov.

That is, it was used for international transportation until the two previous railway ferries were damaged. It was used in the interests of military logistics of the Russian Federation and was actually the only such element that connected the mainland railway with the Crimean railway, Pletenchuk explains.

According to him, a quarter of the enemy's military logistics were placed on ferry transportation, since the occupiers stopped using the Crimean Bridge for this purpose.

Ferry of the Russian Federation "Slavyanin"

Therefore, according to Pletenchuk, "Slavyanin" as an element of logistics was very important for the occupiers.

It is quite a large ferry. If tanks, he could take on 50 conditional wagons, - explains the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

What is currently happening in the Black Sea

He also described the current situation in the Black Sea