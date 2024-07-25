According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation withdrew the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Slavyanin ferry in the port of Kavkaz.
What is known about the withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov by the Russian army
Pletenchuk noted that the presence of Russian warships is currently not being recorded in the Sea of Azov.
The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the Armed Forces hit the last Russian ferry in the Sea of Azov.
According to him, a quarter of the enemy's military logistics were placed on ferry transportation, since the occupiers stopped using the Crimean Bridge for this purpose.
Therefore, according to Pletenchuk, "Slavyanin" as an element of logistics was very important for the occupiers.
What is currently happening in the Black Sea
He also described the current situation in the Black Sea
