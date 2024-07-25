The Russian army withdrew ships from the Sea of Azov after the destruction of the ferry "Slavyanin"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army withdrew ships from the Sea of Azov after the destruction of the ferry "Slavyanin"

Black Sea Fleet
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation withdrew the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Slavyanin ferry in the port of Kavkaz.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Army withdrew ships from the Sea of Azov following the destruction of the ferry 'Slavyanin' by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • The withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov indicates strategic decisions made by the Russian Federation in response to the attack on the ferry.
  • The 'Slavyanin' ferry played a crucial role in the military logistics of the Russian occupiers, connecting mainland railway with Crimea before its destruction.
  • The presence of Russian warships in the Sea of Azov is no longer being recorded, signaling a significant shift in the region's naval dynamics.
  • The incident underscores the use of military power as a language understood by the enemy, as emphasized by Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov by the Russian army

Pletenchuk noted that the presence of Russian warships is currently not being recorded in the Sea of Azov.

Previously, they could be based in Azov or periodically visit, for example, Temryuk, or periodically stay in the Taganrog Bay, but for now they decided to leave the water area. They decided to leave the waters of the Sea of Azov, this was caused, of course, by the first step, the damage to the railway ferry. They took a map, took a compass - drew a radius and realized that it was probably not very safe to stay there. That is why this is the only reason, and this is the only language that our enemy understands - the language of power, Pletenchuk emphasized.

The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy added that the Armed Forces hit the last Russian ferry in the Sea of Azov.

That is, it was used for international transportation until the two previous railway ferries were damaged. It was used in the interests of military logistics of the Russian Federation and was actually the only such element that connected the mainland railway with the Crimean railway, Pletenchuk explains.

According to him, a quarter of the enemy's military logistics were placed on ferry transportation, since the occupiers stopped using the Crimean Bridge for this purpose.

The Russian Federation withdrew the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov
Ferry of the Russian Federation "Slavyanin"

Therefore, according to Pletenchuk, "Slavyanin" as an element of logistics was very important for the occupiers.

It is quite a large ferry. If tanks, he could take on 50 conditional wagons, - explains the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is currently happening in the Black Sea

He also described the current situation in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, we observe one submarine of the 136th project. This became the practice of transition to the actual presence in the Black Sea at the expense of submarines. Before that, there were no units for quite a long time, more than a week, but, of course, they cannot afford to leave the Black Sea completely, unless we are talking about surface ships, Pletenchuk emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz" — a fire broke out
Drones attacked the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz" — a fire broke out
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attack on the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz". Drones could have hit the Conroe Trader ferry
Attack on the ferry of the Russian Federation in the port "Kavkaz". Drones could have hit the Conroe Trader ferry
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of the ferry "Slavyanin" in the port of Kavkaz
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force strikes on the port of Kavkaz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?