According to Geoffrey Schlosser, Bell's executive vice president for strategic goals, during the Farnborough International Air Show in Great Britain, the company offered Ukraine to buy American Bell 407M attack helicopters.
What is known about Ukraine's alleged purchase of Bell 407M attack helicopters
Schlosser would not disclose the details of the alleged deal.
He noted that the sale of helicopters was offered to Ukraine as part of a broad project.
According to Defense Express analysts, the Bell 407M is a pragmatic combat vehicle based on the 407 civilian helicopter.
The weapon control system of these helicopters supports the use of high-precision missiles (AGM-114 Hellfire and APKWS), an optical sighting station for detecting and aiming at targets, a weapon mount with 6 points of weapon suspension.
It is also noted that the helicopter is equipped with armored pilot seats, ballistic resistant blades, a fuel system sealing system, means of detecting and countering anti-aircraft missiles, etc.
What is known about the technical characteristics of the Bell 407M
maximum cruising speed - up to 246 km/h,
maximum flight range - up to 624 km,
total useful weight - 1156 kg,
maximum take-off weight - 2381 kg (with external load 2722 kg).
