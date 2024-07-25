A Mi-28 helicopter with its crew crashed in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation

In the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, an attack helicopter Mi-28, which was performing a scheduled flight, crashed.
- The helicopter fell in a forest massif near the village of Klenki in the Zhyzdryna district of the Kaluga region.
- The Mi-28 is designed to destroy armored vehicles and enemy air targets.
- Aviation incidents are not uncommon in Russia, in particular, the pilots of the Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane and the Robinson R66 helicopter recently crashed.
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the helicopter fell in a forest area near the village of Klenki in the Zhizdryna district of the Kaluga region.
The plane was performing a scheduled flight. The crew died as a result of the incident. There is no destruction on the ground.
The commission of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation is working at the scene of the accident.
The Mi-28 is an attack helicopter designed for the search and destruction of armored vehicles, air targets and enemy manpower. Note that unlike the Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter, the Mi-28 is not equipped with a crew ejection system.
On July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane crashed in the suburbs of Moscow. Three crew members did not survive.
According to local media, the plane wreck happened in the Kolomna region.
"Superjet" crashed during a test flight after scheduled repairs. The operational services of the aggressor country reported three dead and wounded, these are preliminary data.
What is important to understand is that the plane was manufactured 10 years ago, Gazprom was allegedly its sole operator.
Also in June, a Russian Su-34 bomber crashed in North Ossetia. The crew died. Earlier, a Robinson R66 helicopter crashed in the Amur region. The crew also did not survive.
