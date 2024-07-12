The "Superjet" jet crashed during a test flight after scheduled repairs, and the crash site has not yet been identified.

A Sukhoi Superjet-100 crashed near Moscow

In the afternoon of July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane crashed in the suburbs of Moscow. According to preliminary data, three crew members died.

The plane crashed in the Kolomna district, but the exact location has not yet been discovered.

"Superjet" crashed during a test flight after scheduled repairs. The operational services of the aggressor country reported three dead and wounded, and these are preliminary data.

The plane was manufactured in 2014, and "Gazprom" was allegedly its sole operator.

What is known about previous Superjet crashes

This is not the first such event with Sukhoi Superjet.

According to Rosaviatsia, on October 7, 2017, a Superjet collided with a bird during its flight. Another episode happened on January 30, 2018 - the plane did not release the flaps during the landing approach.

According to AeroInside, an online resource that tracks aviation incidents, on February 7, 2018, a plane flying Murmansk-Moscow made an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport. The spoilers (devices that extinguish the lifting force when braking the liner) failed in the plane's wings.