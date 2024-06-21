Four dead after Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Russia

On June 21, it became known that a new plane crash occurred in the Amur region of Russia. As of now, it is known about four dead.

Another helicopter fell in the Russian Federation

The Russian mass media confirm the fact of the plane crash.

A small five-seater Robinson R-66 crashed in the Tyndinsky district of the Amur region. There were four people on board. According to preliminary data, all died, Russian emergency services said. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the helicopter was the property of a local logging company.

There were employees of the logging company on board. They flew out of the production site, local media claim. Share

Russia's authorities recognised A-50 aircraft destruction over the Sea of Azov by Ukraine

Official Moscow no longer hides that Ukraine shot down the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

On June 17, it became known that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation put on wanred list the commander of the 138th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Dzyaman.

The occupiers accuse him of allegedly committing a "terrorist act that caused the death of a person."

The Russian authorities complain that on February 23, 2024, a Ukrainian defender ordered his subordinates to destroy an aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

What is important to understand is the destruction of the A-50 over the Sea of Azov. Share

In addition, the occupiers once again lied that this plane "is not intended for combat operations, has no weapons, and the flight takes place exclusively in the airspace of the Russian Federation."