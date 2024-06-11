Russian Su-34 fighter crashed with crew on board: details

A Russian Su-34 fighter bomber crashed in a mountainous area in North Ossetia. The crew did not survive the crash.

The crash of the Su-34 in Russia. What is currently known

All Russian propaganda publications refer to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to the latest information, the plane crashed during a scheduled training flight.

The most likely version of the plane crash's cause is currently considered a technical malfunction.

There are also reports that it happened near the village of Gorny Dzuarikau. At night, powerful explosions thundered there.

Russian propagandists claim that the Su-34 fell in a deserted area; there is no destruction on the ground. There were two pilots on board.

The commission of the Russian Air Force has already flown to the site of the plane wreckage.

What is important to understand is that after the West introduced sanctions against Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, the aggressor country is increasingly experiencing accidents on aircraft.

Experts explain this by lacking necessary parts, which the Russian Federation previously imported from Western countries.

Ukraine hit a Russian Su-57 for the first time in history

As Ukrainian military intelligence (DIU) recently reported, on June 8, 2024, a Su-57 multi-purpose fighter of the aggressor country was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is 589 kilometres from the line of combat.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Su-57 is the most modern fighter of the Russian Federation, which can be used to strike the Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

The DIU also emphasises that a few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.