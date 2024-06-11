Russian Su-34 fighter crashed with crew on board: details
Category
Events
Publication date

Russian Su-34 fighter crashed with crew on board: details

Su-34
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A Russian Su-34 fighter bomber crashed in a mountainous area in North Ossetia. The crew did not survive the crash.

Points of attention

  • The main explanation for the fighter's downing is a technical malfunction during a training flight.
  • Aircraft accidents occur more often in Russia due to the lack of necessary parts once imported from Western countries.
  • Russian propagandists claim that the fighter crashed in a deserted area near the village of Gorny Dzuarikau.
  • The commission of the Russian Air Force flew to the site of the plane wreck to find out the circumstances of the tragedy.

The crash of the Su-34 in Russia. What is currently known

All Russian propaganda publications refer to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to the latest information, the plane crashed during a scheduled training flight.

The most likely version of the plane crash's cause is currently considered a technical malfunction.

Photo: Screenshot

There are also reports that it happened near the village of Gorny Dzuarikau. At night, powerful explosions thundered there.

Russian propagandists claim that the Su-34 fell in a deserted area; there is no destruction on the ground. There were two pilots on board.

The commission of the Russian Air Force has already flown to the site of the plane wreckage.

What is important to understand is that after the West introduced sanctions against Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, the aggressor country is increasingly experiencing accidents on aircraft.

Experts explain this by lacking necessary parts, which the Russian Federation previously imported from Western countries.

Ukraine hit a Russian Su-57 for the first time in history

As Ukrainian military intelligence (DIU) recently reported, on June 8, 2024, a Su-57 multi-purpose fighter of the aggressor country was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, which is 589 kilometres from the line of combat.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Su-57 is the most modern fighter of the Russian Federation, which can be used to strike the Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.

The DIU also emphasises that a few units of the specified combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The downing of the Su-57 is the first such case in history, Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasise.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians have confirmed that the Su-57 aircraft was destroyed by Ukraine
The Russians have confirmed that the Su-57 aircraft was destroyed by Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU was intrigued by the new details of the attack on the Su-57 aircraft in Akhtubinsk, Russia
The DIU was intrigued by the new details of the attack on the Su-57 aircraft in Akhtubinsk, Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Analysts predict strikes by the Armed Forces against the production of Russian Su-57 aircraft
Analysts predict strikes by the Armed Forces against the production of Russian Su-57 aircraft

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?