A group of MEPs calls on the EU leadership to exclude Hungary from the Schengen zone due to Budapest's decision to issue visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus.
Points of attention
- Concerns are raised by MEPs about Hungary's issuance of visas to citizens of Russia and Belarus and the potential threats to the security of the European Union.
- The European Commission and other EU representatives may take action against Hungary, including the introduction of new measures and possible border controls, if the visa policy is not changed.
- A group of politicians, including former prime ministers, have signed a letter urging the EU leadership to investigate the consequences and consider excluding Hungary from the Schengen zone.
- The European Union has demanded explanations from Hungary and warned of specific threats to the bloc arising from the visa policy with Russia and Belarus.
- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently signed a decree extending the visa program to countries like Russia and Belarus, allowing their citizens to work in Hungary.
What is known about the probable exclusion of Hungary from the Schengen area
It is noted that Czech MP Danusha Nerudova and Lithuanian politician Piatras Auštrevičius sent a letter to representatives of the European Commission with the demand to urgently investigate the consequences of the decision of the Hungarian authorities regarding the permission to issue visas to citizens of Belarus and Russia.
Politicians note that Hungary's decision threatens the operation of the Schengen zone as a safe space for citizens.
It is emphasized that other EU countries have the right not to recognize Hungarian visas and to introduce control at the border of Hungary.
By Sunday evening, the letter had gathered about 70 signatures, including the signatures of the former prime ministers of Belgium and Ireland.
What is known about Hungary's scandalous actions regarding permission to issue visas to Russians and Belarusians
The European Union began to publicly demand explanations from Hungary regarding its decision to ease the visa regime for citizens of Russia and Belarus.
Official Brussels has also warned that it is going to act if it detects specific threats to the bloc.
The European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson sent a letter with demands to Budapest.
According to the politician, she shares the concerns about the risks to the security of the European Union.
A few weeks ago, Viktor Orbán signed a decree on the extension of the accelerated visa issuance program to eight countries, including Russia and Belarus.
The immigration program allows citizens of these countries to apply for so-called "national cards" to be able to work in Hungary.
