Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the war in Ukraine cannot be ended on the battlefield, so he is preparing new "peacemaking initiatives".

Orban once again tried on the guise of a "peacemaker"

Orbán said that the "reasonable part of the world" has always been in favor of peace and, apart from Western countries, "almost all countries are exclusively in favor of peace".

The politician claims that his "peacemaking mission" was aimed at forcing the countries of the West to consider the possibility of peace, because, in his opinion, European leaders are behaving "as if this is their war, although we are not at war with the Russians."

This led to the creation of a pre-war Europe. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He is convinced that "this is not our war, a ceasefire and peace talks would be in everyone's interests, because it is obvious that this war cannot be ended on the battlefield."

According to him, the "peacekeeping mission" gave rise to discussions that would not have happened if it were not for his tour.

As soon as the peace dialogue began, more and more countries appeared ready to join the peace camp, for example, the Chancellor of Germany made such a statement. Share

He emphasized that he is preparing new initiatives.

Orban's "peacemaking mission": what is known

Within its borders, the Hungarian leader made the first official visit to Ukraine in the last 15 years.

He held talks with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during which the parties discussed the path to de-escalation, as well as possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Immediately after that, the Prime Minister of Hungary went to Moscow, where he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Thus, he became the first European leader since April 2022 to visit the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

Official Brussels reacted harshly to Viktor Orbán's actions, threatening him and Hungary with serious consequences.