Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the war in Ukraine cannot be ended on the battlefield, so he is preparing new "peacemaking initiatives".
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban announced new peacemaking initiatives to help end the war in Ukraine and emphasized the need for peaceful solutions.
- Hungary believes that the conflict in Ukraine is not theirs and advocates for a peaceful resolution rather than military intervention.
- European Union expresses concerns over Orban's attempts to influence the war between Russia and Ukraine and warns of potential consequences.
- Orban's visits to Ukraine and Moscow sparked discussions on peace dialogue, with more countries showing readiness to join the peace camp.
- Orban's efforts for peace talks have led to debates and initiatives that could potentially impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and promote diplomatic solutions.
Orban once again tried on the guise of a "peacemaker"
Orbán said that the "reasonable part of the world" has always been in favor of peace and, apart from Western countries, "almost all countries are exclusively in favor of peace".
The politician claims that his "peacemaking mission" was aimed at forcing the countries of the West to consider the possibility of peace, because, in his opinion, European leaders are behaving "as if this is their war, although we are not at war with the Russians."
He is convinced that "this is not our war, a ceasefire and peace talks would be in everyone's interests, because it is obvious that this war cannot be ended on the battlefield."
According to him, the "peacekeeping mission" gave rise to discussions that would not have happened if it were not for his tour.
He emphasized that he is preparing new initiatives.
Orban's "peacemaking mission": what is known
Within its borders, the Hungarian leader made the first official visit to Ukraine in the last 15 years.
He held talks with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during which the parties discussed the path to de-escalation, as well as possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Immediately after that, the Prime Minister of Hungary went to Moscow, where he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Thus, he became the first European leader since April 2022 to visit the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.
Official Brussels reacted harshly to Viktor Orbán's actions, threatening him and Hungary with serious consequences.
