Orban predicts large-scale changes on the world stage
Orban predicts large-scale changes on the world stage

Orban continues his “peacemaking mission”
Source:  Telex

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban assures that radical changes will begin in the world after Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Points of attention

  • Orban tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a Christmas truce between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The Hungarian leader believes that Trump can radically change the situation on the world stage.
  • Orban also spoke about his negotiations with dictator Putin.

Orban continues his “peacemaking mission”

The odious politician decided to comment on his initiative for a Christmas truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as a large-scale prisoner exchange.

According to him, Hungarian diplomacy "did everything it could."

Reflecting on his initiative, Viktor Orban stated that "one side obviously rejected it, the other side accepted it."

It's Christmas, it was worth a try, and Hungary did it. I think Hungary did what a thousand-year-old European state should have done.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

According to him, right now the world is on the verge of much greater change than many people think.

"As soon as the US president (Donald Trump — ed.) takes office, the turn I'm talking about will happen throughout the Western world, it will unfold before our eyes," the Hungarian leader predicts.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: facebook.com/orbanviktor)

What Orban talked about with Putin

Recently, the odious politician claimed that he held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on December 11.

What is important to understand is that they took place immediately after Viktor Orbán's meeting with Donald Trump in the United States.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, on the morning of December 11, he had an "hour-long telephone conversation" with the illegitimate president of Russia.

In addition, the odious politician spoke about the "most dangerous weeks" of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

"We are taking all possible diplomatic steps in favor of a ceasefire and peace negotiations," Orban claims.

