Trump's peace plan does not exist. What the new US president has in mind

There is no concrete "Trump peace plan" yet. For now, Donald Trump and members of his team are only discussing certain ideas for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump has not yet decided how he will persuade Russia to make peace

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Journalists asked him whether Volodymyr Zelensky's team was aware of Trump's plans to implement his repeated promises to "quickly end the war."

"There is no plan yet and we certainly haven't seen it, this plan. We know that there are several opinions, several positions. They are being discussed," Yermak claims. Share

According to him, there is now a chance to convey Kyiv's position and vision to the new US president, because Donald Trump is determined to listen and heed Ukraine.

Yermak also added that the American politicians he met with really listened carefully, they were interested, and they asked very deep questions.

They wanted to get more information. And I think the main thing for us now is to really provide this information, to give our position, to explain why we think this way and that way, to give historical examples,” explained the head of the OPU. Share

New details of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting revealed

According to anonymous sources, during the meeting in Paris, the parties did not discuss specific details of any vision for peace.

Despite this, Trump said he was still committed to a quick end to the war.

The media also claims that the future US president behaved in a friendly, respectful and open manner and seemed to be willing to listen.

However, there is still a significant "minus", which is that neither Trump nor the officials close to him who deal with Ukraine issues are currently giving a clear answer to how they see the end of the war. Share

What is important to understand is that the generally friendly nature of the Republican's personal communication with Zelensky differs from some of his public statements about the President of Ukraine.