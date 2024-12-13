Trump's peace plan does not exist. What the new US president has in mind

There is no concrete "Trump peace plan" yet. For now, Donald Trump and members of his team are only discussing certain ideas for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Ukraine is currently trying to explain to Trump its vision for ending the war.
- During the meeting in Paris, Trump did not discuss specific details of any vision for peace.
Trump has not yet decided how he will persuade Russia to make peace
This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Journalists asked him whether Volodymyr Zelensky's team was aware of Trump's plans to implement his repeated promises to "quickly end the war."
According to him, there is now a chance to convey Kyiv's position and vision to the new US president, because Donald Trump is determined to listen and heed Ukraine.
Yermak also added that the American politicians he met with really listened carefully, they were interested, and they asked very deep questions.
According to anonymous sources, during the meeting in Paris, the parties did not discuss specific details of any vision for peace.
Despite this, Trump said he was still committed to a quick end to the war.
The media also claims that the future US president behaved in a friendly, respectful and open manner and seemed to be willing to listen.
What is important to understand is that the generally friendly nature of the Republican's personal communication with Zelensky differs from some of his public statements about the President of Ukraine.
