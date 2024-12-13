Trump's peace plan does not exist. What the new US president has in mind
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump's peace plan does not exist. What the new US president has in mind

Trump's peace plan does not exist. What the new US president has in mind
Читати українською
Source:  Public

There is no concrete "Trump peace plan" yet. For now, Donald Trump and members of his team are only discussing certain ideas for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is currently trying to explain to Trump its vision for ending the war.
  • During the meeting in Paris, Trump did not discuss specific details of any vision for peace.

Trump has not yet decided how he will persuade Russia to make peace

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Journalists asked him whether Volodymyr Zelensky's team was aware of Trump's plans to implement his repeated promises to "quickly end the war."

"There is no plan yet and we certainly haven't seen it, this plan. We know that there are several opinions, several positions. They are being discussed," Yermak claims.

According to him, there is now a chance to convey Kyiv's position and vision to the new US president, because Donald Trump is determined to listen and heed Ukraine.

Yermak also added that the American politicians he met with really listened carefully, they were interested, and they asked very deep questions.

They wanted to get more information. And I think the main thing for us now is to really provide this information, to give our position, to explain why we think this way and that way, to give historical examples,” explained the head of the OPU.

New details of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting revealed

According to anonymous sources, during the meeting in Paris, the parties did not discuss specific details of any vision for peace.

Despite this, Trump said he was still committed to a quick end to the war.

The media also claims that the future US president behaved in a friendly, respectful and open manner and seemed to be willing to listen.

However, there is still a significant "minus", which is that neither Trump nor the officials close to him who deal with Ukraine issues are currently giving a clear answer to how they see the end of the war.

What is important to understand is that the generally friendly nature of the Republican's personal communication with Zelensky differs from some of his public statements about the President of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump will be very angry. What will force the US president to destroy the Russian army
Trump will not tolerate humiliation from Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The meeting between Zelensky and Trump — new unexpected details have appeared
What Zelensky, Trump and Macron talked about
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. What Trump decided
Trump shared his vision of a future "truce" with Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?