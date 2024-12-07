Trump will be very angry. What will force the US president to destroy the Russian army

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can anger the new American leader Donald Trump so much that the latter will give Ukraine all the necessary weapons for the total defeat of the Russian army.

Trump will not tolerate humiliation from Putin

This was the prediction made by US Army veteran and OSINT analyst Ryan McBeth.

I think that, most likely, the following scenario will take place: representatives of Trump, for example, former General Kellogg, will turn to Putin and ask about a ceasefire. They will turn to Zelensky, who will say: "Yes, we would like a ceasefire and join NATO." Then Putin will refuse, and when that happens, President Trump will be very angry. "Because he promised to end the war in 24 hours, but Putin made him look like a fool," said the veteran. Share

According to his belief, after that, the new US president will give Ukraine all the weapon systems it asks for.

Ryan McBeth also warned that Donald Trump can be very, very vindictive, especially if someone tries to take advantage of him.

Therefore, I can easily imagine how Trump in a couple of weeks will start arming Ukraine to the level it deserves. And even to the levels feared by the Biden administration, the analyst added. Share

Scholz summed up the negotiations with Trump

Recently, the German leader said that he had already had a telephone conversation with the new head of the White House.

According to Olaf Scholz, he actively maintains direct contact with Donald Trump's team, which will be responsible for security policy.

I am sure that we will be able to work out a joint strategy for Ukraine. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Media representatives asked the German leader how likely it is that Ukraine will have to agree to territorial concessions in order to end the war.