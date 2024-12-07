Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can anger the new American leader Donald Trump so much that the latter will give Ukraine all the necessary weapons for the total defeat of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- A forecast from a US Army veteran and OSINT analyst reveals a possible scenario for a conflict between Trump and Putin.
- The new US president can transfer all the necessary weapons to Ukraine.
- German leader Olaf Scholz supports cooperation with Trump's team regarding Ukraine.
Trump will not tolerate humiliation from Putin
This was the prediction made by US Army veteran and OSINT analyst Ryan McBeth.
According to his belief, after that, the new US president will give Ukraine all the weapon systems it asks for.
Ryan McBeth also warned that Donald Trump can be very, very vindictive, especially if someone tries to take advantage of him.
Scholz summed up the negotiations with Trump
Recently, the German leader said that he had already had a telephone conversation with the new head of the White House.
According to Olaf Scholz, he actively maintains direct contact with Donald Trump's team, which will be responsible for security policy.
Media representatives asked the German leader how likely it is that Ukraine will have to agree to territorial concessions in order to end the war.
The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany assured that no one will decide anything without Ukraine.
