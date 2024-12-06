Trump issued a new challenge to Xi Jinping

The new US President Donald Trump has announced that he has chosen former senator David Perdue for the post of US ambassador to China. What is important to understand is that the latter has repeatedly harshly criticized the People's Republic of China and President Xi Jinping's team.

How Trump comments on his decision

The new American leader claims that the Republican from Georgia will provide "valuable experience that will help build our relationship with China."

He will play an important role in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with China's leaders. Donald Trump The new president of the USA

What is important to understand is that the Republican leader has again threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

This will happen if Xi Jinping's team does not make efforts to end the trade in the deadly drug fentanyl.

As previously mentioned, during his election campaign, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods of more than 60%.

What's important to know about Purdue

Journalists draw attention to the fact that while working in the US Senate, Perdue worked in the Committee on Armed Forces and the Committee on International Relations.

In addition, before starting his political career, he worked in Singapore and Hong Kong as a top manager at the Sara Lee company, as well as in Europe at the shoe company Reebok, where he later became the CEO. He was also the head of the Dollar General chain of family discount stores.

While working at Dollar General, he pushed for an aggressive expansion of the chain of stores in China, and while working at Sara Lee, he used Hong Kong as a base to build an Asian operation "from the ground up," the publication notes. Share

What is important to understand is that in the Senate, Perdue was remembered for criticizing China and advocating for the strengthening of the US Navy and other armed forces in order to counter Beijing.