The new US President Donald Trump has announced that he has chosen former senator David Perdue for the post of US ambassador to China. What is important to understand is that the latter has repeatedly harshly criticized the People's Republic of China and President Xi Jinping's team.
Points of attention
- Trump again threatens to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.
- Perdue himself has repeatedly emphasized the importance of strengthening the US Navy and other armed forces to counter China.
How Trump comments on his decision
The new American leader claims that the Republican from Georgia will provide "valuable experience that will help build our relationship with China."
What is important to understand is that the Republican leader has again threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.
This will happen if Xi Jinping's team does not make efforts to end the trade in the deadly drug fentanyl.
As previously mentioned, during his election campaign, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods of more than 60%.
What's important to know about Purdue
Journalists draw attention to the fact that while working in the US Senate, Perdue worked in the Committee on Armed Forces and the Committee on International Relations.
In addition, before starting his political career, he worked in Singapore and Hong Kong as a top manager at the Sara Lee company, as well as in Europe at the shoe company Reebok, where he later became the CEO. He was also the head of the Dollar General chain of family discount stores.
What is important to understand is that in the Senate, Perdue was remembered for criticizing China and advocating for the strengthening of the US Navy and other armed forces in order to counter Beijing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-