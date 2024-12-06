The meeting of the teams of Zelensky and Trump — new details have appeared

On December 4, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with members of the new US President Donald Trump's team took place in Washington. It was aimed at establishing ties between the administrations of the Ukrainian and American leaders.

What is known about the meeting of the Zelensky and Trump teams

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the elected vice president of the USA J.D. Vance and the future adviser to Trump on national security Mike Waltz held talks in the US capital.

In addition, it is indicated that Serhii Boev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration, was also present during the negotiations.

According to journalists citing their insiders, no one discussed a potential peace plan or settlement of the war during the meeting.

Members of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team tried to give Voltz and Vance their assessment of the situation and establish mutual understanding with them.

Anonymous sources note that the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation were satisfied with these negotiations, as they were able to achieve their main goal.

Photo: president.gov.ua

What did the Ukrainian authorities offer to Trump's team

According to insiders, the meeting lasted more than an hour. All its participants focused on how Zelensky's team assesses the state of affairs on the battlefield, as well as what changes Ukraine expects after Donald Trump's return to the White House.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation offered a general plan of its defense strategy, but did not go into details.

Photo: president.gov.ua

During the visit, the Ukrainian delegation did not meet with Trump's new envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, although a number of mass media previously wrote about it, the journalists claim. Share

What is important to understand is that Kellogg has already come to Ukraine in the past and Yermak knows him, so they did not need a meeting to establish an initial relationship.