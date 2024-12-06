"ATESH" carried out sabotage in Moscow

As the partisan movement "ATESH" reports, it successfully managed to carry out sabotage on the railway line connecting Moscow with the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army had problems with logistics due to a burned relay cabinet near Chekhov, Moscow Region.
- The Crimean bridge was temporarily blocked by the Russian occupation authorities without warning.
- Explosions rang out in Kerch, local residents and Telegram channels reported. The details are still unknown.
"ATESH" disclosed the details of a new operation on enemy territory
In addition, it is emphasized that thanks to the coordinated actions of the partisans, it was possible to disrupt the logistics of the Russian invaders: the supply of fuel and military equipment intended to support the Russian troops on the front line was delayed.
What is known about the situation in the occupied Crimea
On the morning of December 6, the Russian occupation authorities unexpectedly closed the Crimean Bridge.
Local residents report explosions in Kerch on their social networks.
The information is also confirmed by the Telegram channels "Crimean bridge: operative information" and "Crimean wind".
Subsequently, Crimean Wind reported that it was noisy in Kerch in the morning.
According to the Telegram channel, windows in Kerch are shaking from explosions.
It is also worth noting that on the night of December 6 (from 20:00 on December 5), the Russian army launched an air attack on Ukraine with 53 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones.
Air defense forces destroyed 32 drones, another 16 were lost in location.
