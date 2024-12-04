The Russian Federation sent a general to Kurshchyna due to the complaints of North Korean soldiers about hunger

Russia sent a major general to the Kursk region. The reason was that North Korean soldiers began to complain about malnutrition.
Points of attention
- North Korean soldiers began to complain about insufficient food in the Kursk region, which led to the dispatch of a major general of the Russian Federation to the place
- Russian and North Korean troops are planning a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region
- Ukraine actively defends its positions in the Kurshchyna region from rocket attacks and artillery fire
- It is expected that an attack by the occupiers, involving North Korean forces, could be launched in the coming days
- Russian and North Korean soldiers train together on the edge of the western part of the Kursk region
North Korean soldiers began to complain about the famine in the Kursk region
As reported in the GUR, servicemen of the North Korean army stationed in the Kursk region began to express their dissatisfaction due to insufficient food supply.
On the spot, the Russian general ordered individual rations from the food reserves of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Armed Forces to be handed over to the North Korean military.
Why does Russia have North Korean soldiers?
As the journalists managed to find out, a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region.
As of today, the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in Kurshchyna with rocket strikes and artillery fire. Despite this, the large-scale offensive of the occupiers has not yet begun.
Ukrainian officials said they expect such an attack involving North Korean troops in the coming days.
In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are currently training together with Russian troops in the extreme western part of the Kursk region.
