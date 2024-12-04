The Russian Federation sent a general to Kurshchyna due to the complaints of North Korean soldiers about hunger

Russia sent a major general to the Kursk region. The reason was that North Korean soldiers began to complain about malnutrition.

As reported in the GUR, servicemen of the North Korean army stationed in the Kursk region began to express their dissatisfaction due to insufficient food supply.

In order to solve the problem of providing the North Korean military with rations, Russia sent Major General Mevlyutov, the deputy commander for resource provision of the Leningrad Military District, to the region, the HUR reported. Share

On the spot, the Russian general ordered individual rations from the food reserves of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Armed Forces to be handed over to the North Korean military.

Why does Russia have North Korean soldiers?

As the journalists managed to find out, a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region.

As of today, the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in Kurshchyna with rocket strikes and artillery fire. Despite this, the large-scale offensive of the occupiers has not yet begun.

Ukrainian officials said they expect such an attack involving North Korean troops in the coming days.

In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are currently training together with Russian troops in the extreme western part of the Kursk region.