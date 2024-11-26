DIU intercepted a new conversation of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna — video

Ukrainian spies intercepted a new conversation of the North Korean military. Russia placed them in the Kursk region.

What were the North Korean soldiers talking about in Kurshchyna

As can be heard from the interception of the conversation, the person on duty at the walkie-talkie, a North Korean military man, was conducting a communication test session while at the same time training the soldiers. IN

He demanded that they act quickly, urging them in Korean to hurry up and turn back.

Get out quickly! Move back faster, faster,” shouted the soldier in Korean. Share

What is known about the participation of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the DPRK has already sent 11,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Oblast, but their number may soon increase to 100,000.

According to anonymous sources, Kim Jong Un's regime has the ability to deploy up to 100,000 military personnel to support the Russian Federation.

This is likely to happen if the alliance between North Korea and Russia continues to strengthen.

In addition, the Russian Federation received from North Korea a significant number of long-range missile and artillery systems, which are already in use in the Kursk region.