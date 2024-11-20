North Korea has sent General Assistant to Kim Jong-un to lead its troops in the Russian Federation

One of the key military figures of North Korea, Colonel General Kim Yong Bok, led a contingent of North Korean troops in Kurshchyna. He is one of the ten most influential military officials in the country and often acts as an aide to Kim Jong-un.
What is known about Colonel General Kim Yong Bok
As the publication notes, Colonel General Kim Yong Bok was rarely seen in public. His role as head of North Korean special forces required him to remain anonymous.
Ukrainian and South Korean officials confirmed his presence in Russia. Formally, Kim's mission is to integrate North Korean forces with Russian ones, study combat experience for further implementation at home, and prepare for possible future deployments.
Kim Yong Bok became famous after Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, where a mutual defense pact was signed. Since then, Kim has accompanied Kim Jong-un on various occasions, including visits to flood-affected areas and military exercises.
The last mention of him in the North Korean media was on October 6. Shortly thereafter, he left for Russia with the first batch of North Korean troops.
According to Ukrainian and South Korean officials, Kim Yong-bok is one of approximately 500 North Korean officers stationed in Russia. For most of his career, he remained in the shadows, and biographical details about him, including his age and place of birth, are still unknown.
Why does Russia have North Korean soldiers?
As the journalists managed to find out, a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region.
As of today, the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in Kurshchyna with rocket strikes and artillery fire. Despite this, the large-scale offensive of the occupiers has not yet begun.
Ukrainian officials said they expect such an attack involving North Korean troops in the coming days.
In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are currently training together with Russian troops in the extreme western part of the Kursk region.
