According to British journalists, North Korea may send a total of up to 100,000 troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

The DPRK can send many more soldiers to the Russian Federation

According to anonymous sources, Kim Jong Un's regime has the ability to deploy up to 100,000 military personnel to support the Russian Federation.

This is likely to happen if the alliance between North Korea and Russia continues to strengthen.

Journalist insiders draw attention to the fact that such a step is not inevitable.

In addition, it is emphasized that military support of this scale, if it occurs, will be provided in groups with the rotation of troops over time, and not as part of a single deployment.

The issue of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang will be discussed in detail by several allies at the G-20 summit in Brazil this week, including during a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Anonymous sources claim that the German leader plans to increase pressure on the Chinese leader to try to stop Putin.

Why does Russia have North Korean soldiers?

As the journalists managed to find out, a 50,000-strong group of Russian and North Korean troops plans to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in the Kursk region.

As of today, the Russian army is actively attacking Ukrainian positions in Kurshchyna with rocket strikes and artillery fire. Despite this, the large-scale offensive of the occupiers has not yet begun.

Ukrainian officials said they expect such an attack involving North Korean troops in the coming days.

In addition, it is emphasized that North Korean soldiers are currently training together with Russian troops in the extreme western part of the Kursk region.