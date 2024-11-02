What will happen to the North Korean troops in Ukraine — British intelligence forecasts

According to British intelligence officers, the North Korean invaders will face many problems on the Ukrainian front. One of the largest is incompatibility with the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia may turn out to be a failure.
- Estonia's intelligence forecasts point to the possibility of massive losses among the North Korean military on the Ukrainian front.
- The arrival of North Korean soldiers to the Ukrainian front may take place in stages.
The soldiers of the DPRK do not understand where they have gone
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that about 10,000 North Korean soldiers are already on the territory of Russia, and some of them are "almost certainly" deployed in Kurshchyna, where the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is ongoing.
In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the DPRK, quite possibly, will have problems with the operation of Russian equipment, integration into the Russian command and control structure, as well as overcoming the language barrier with Russian troops.
What the intelligence of Estonia predicts
According to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, the involvement of North Korean soldiers by Russia in the war against Ukraine will not bring much change.
In addition, there is a high probability that they will suffer insane losses.
According to the Estonian colonel, the next North Korean units will arrive on the Ukrainian front in the coming weeks.
He also added: if the DPRK continues to send its soldiers to the Ukrainian front in large numbers, they will still be able to influence the situation on the battlefield.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-