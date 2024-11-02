What will happen to the North Korean troops in Ukraine — British intelligence forecasts

According to British intelligence officers, the North Korean invaders will face many problems on the Ukrainian front. One of the largest is incompatibility with the Russian army.

The soldiers of the DPRK do not understand where they have gone

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that about 10,000 North Korean soldiers are already on the territory of Russia, and some of them are "almost certainly" deployed in Kurshchyna, where the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is ongoing.

Russian and Korean troops will almost certainly face operational interoperability difficulties if they have not previously conducted joint military exercises, British intelligence officers emphasize. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the DPRK, quite possibly, will have problems with the operation of Russian equipment, integration into the Russian command and control structure, as well as overcoming the language barrier with Russian troops.

What the intelligence of Estonia predicts

According to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, the involvement of North Korean soldiers by Russia in the war against Ukraine will not bring much change.

In addition, there is a high probability that they will suffer insane losses.

It is expected that in total, North Korea has promised to send 10-12 thousand military personnel to the Russian Federation, including 500 officers and three generals. The arrival of North Korean soldiers to the Ukrainian front is likely to take place in stages. Share

According to the Estonian colonel, the next North Korean units will arrive on the Ukrainian front in the coming weeks.