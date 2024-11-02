What will happen to the North Korean troops in Ukraine — British intelligence forecasts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What will happen to the North Korean troops in Ukraine — British intelligence forecasts

UK Ministry of Defence
The soldiers of the DPRK do not understand where they have gone
Читати українською

According to British intelligence officers, the North Korean invaders will face many problems on the Ukrainian front. One of the largest is incompatibility with the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The deepening of military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia may turn out to be a failure.
  • Estonia's intelligence forecasts point to the possibility of massive losses among the North Korean military on the Ukrainian front.
  • The arrival of North Korean soldiers to the Ukrainian front may take place in stages.

The soldiers of the DPRK do not understand where they have gone

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that about 10,000 North Korean soldiers are already on the territory of Russia, and some of them are "almost certainly" deployed in Kurshchyna, where the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is ongoing.

Russian and Korean troops will almost certainly face operational interoperability difficulties if they have not previously conducted joint military exercises, British intelligence officers emphasize.

In addition, it is emphasized that the soldiers of the DPRK, quite possibly, will have problems with the operation of Russian equipment, integration into the Russian command and control structure, as well as overcoming the language barrier with Russian troops.

What the intelligence of Estonia predicts

According to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, the involvement of North Korean soldiers by Russia in the war against Ukraine will not bring much change.

In addition, there is a high probability that they will suffer insane losses.

It is expected that in total, North Korea has promised to send 10-12 thousand military personnel to the Russian Federation, including 500 officers and three generals. The arrival of North Korean soldiers to the Ukrainian front is likely to take place in stages.

According to the Estonian colonel, the next North Korean units will arrive on the Ukrainian front in the coming weeks.

He also added: if the DPRK continues to send its soldiers to the Ukrainian front in large numbers, they will still be able to influence the situation on the battlefield.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine — how events can develop
North Korean soldiers will not be able to change the course of the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine. Analysts pointed out an important nuance
What's wrong with Putin's idea of involving North Korean soldiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?