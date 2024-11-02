Entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine. Analysts pointed out an important nuance
What's wrong with Putin's idea of involving North Korean soldiers
Source:  ISW

According to American analysts, the North Korean invaders will not be able to solve the problem of the Russian army with a lack of manpower on the battlefield, therefore they will not affect the course of the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • North Korean troops may prove to be completely ineffective on the Ukrainian front.
  • The Russian army is losing a significant number of soldiers at the front, which makes it difficult to compensate for losses.
  • It is quite possible that the soldiers of the DPRK will not receive valuable combat experience, because they will be immediately eliminated by Ukrainian forces.

What's wrong with Putin's idea of involving North Korean soldiers

According to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, the Russian army loses more than 1,200 soldiers almost every day. That is, we are talking about 36,000 occupants every month.

What is important to understand is that the Russian draft is between 25,000 and 30,000 new soldiers per month.

In fact, it means that the aggressor country cannot replace the current losses at the front in a ratio of 1:1.

The 8,000 North Korean soldiers reportedly preparing to go into battle in the Kursk region thus represent about a week's worth of casualties across the front line. North Korea has sent a total of 12,000 military personnel to Russia, the American Institute for the Study of War explains.

Kim Jong Un is not aware of the specifics of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

According to experts, it is currently difficult to understand exactly how Putin intends to use North Korean troops to be effective in the field.

Most likely, North Korean soldiers on the Ukrainian front will immediately suffer insane losses and will not affect the situation on the battlefield in any way.

The ISW team speculated that North Korea may have decided to enter the war on Russia's side to gain valuable combat experience in modern warfare.

But how the Russian command uses North Korean forces in combat will affect the ability of North Korean forces to meaningfully absorb and disseminate combat experience. If the North Korean forces suffer the same casualties as the Russians, the lessons Pyongyang hopes to learn on the battlefield will be undermined.

