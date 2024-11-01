Until the day of "victory" of Russia. The DPRK made a new scandalous statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

Until the day of "victory" of Russia. The DPRK made a new scandalous statement

North Korea says it will fight Russia to the last
Читати українською
Source:  AP News

On November 1, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui arrived in Moscow on an official visit. She has already met with the odious Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and made a loud promise.

Points of attention

  • South Korean intelligence explained what was really going on.
  • Russia does not hide that it is deepening relations with Pyongyang.
  • The US Congress is calling for strikes against North Korean troops in Ukraine.

North Korea says it will fight Russia to the last

Western journalists draw attention to the fact that neither Russia nor North Korea has yet made public the agenda of their diplomats' talks.

Despite this, South Korean intelligence has already announced data that the issue of sending additional troops to Russia and what North Korea will receive in return may be at the center of the ministerial negotiations.

According to Lavrov himself, ties between Moscow and Pyongyang "have reached an unprecedentedly high level over the past few years."

The head of the Foreign Ministry of North Korea made a separate statement on this matter.

She began to publicly assure that her country supports "the fair struggle of the Russian military and people for the protection of the sovereign rights and security interests of their country" in Ukraine:

North Korea assures Russia that it will be with its Russian comrades until the day of victory, she said cynically.

The Congress calls on the USA and NATO to strike at the North Korean troops in Ukraine

Such a call was made by the head of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner.

According to the latter, he understands that the chance of making such a decision is currently not too high, but this idea still needs to be discussed.

I believe that the United States and NATO allies should seriously discuss and consider the possibility of attacking North Korean troops directly, if they are in Ukraine and are attacking it, — he said.

In addition, Mike Turner emphasized that North Korea's entry into this war should be a red line for the United States and NATO.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How DPRK soldiers are transferred to the front - the interception of the DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The salary is less than a dollar. Why are the soldiers of the DPRK happy to join the war against Ukraine
The soldiers of the DPRK have not yet realized where they have gone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine — how events can develop
North Korean soldiers will not be able to change the course of the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?