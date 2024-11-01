Until the day of "victory" of Russia. The DPRK made a new scandalous statement

On November 1, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui arrived in Moscow on an official visit. She has already met with the odious Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and made a loud promise.
Points of attention
- South Korean intelligence explained what was really going on.
- Russia does not hide that it is deepening relations with Pyongyang.
- The US Congress is calling for strikes against North Korean troops in Ukraine.
North Korea says it will fight Russia to the last
Western journalists draw attention to the fact that neither Russia nor North Korea has yet made public the agenda of their diplomats' talks.
Despite this, South Korean intelligence has already announced data that the issue of sending additional troops to Russia and what North Korea will receive in return may be at the center of the ministerial negotiations.
According to Lavrov himself, ties between Moscow and Pyongyang "have reached an unprecedentedly high level over the past few years."
The head of the Foreign Ministry of North Korea made a separate statement on this matter.
She began to publicly assure that her country supports "the fair struggle of the Russian military and people for the protection of the sovereign rights and security interests of their country" in Ukraine:
The Congress calls on the USA and NATO to strike at the North Korean troops in Ukraine
Such a call was made by the head of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner.
According to the latter, he understands that the chance of making such a decision is currently not too high, but this idea still needs to be discussed.
In addition, Mike Turner emphasized that North Korea's entry into this war should be a red line for the United States and NATO.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-