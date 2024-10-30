North Korea has thrown thousands of young soldiers, mostly from elite special forces, on the Ukrainian front, but for them it is still a joy, not a disappointment. The main reason is the opportunity to earn a lot of money, even if you have to pay for it with your life.
Points of attention
- Many soldiers see the mission as an honorable opportunity to explore another country and experience a world beyond the controlled environment of North Korea.
- Despite the high risks and lack of combat experience, the soldiers perceive their involvement in the war as a chance to earn money and possibly bring back benefits for their families.
- The situation may change drastically if the North Korean troops suffer significant losses, potentially altering the soldiers' perceptions and motivations towards the conflict.
The soldiers of the DPRK have not yet realized where they have gone
What is important to understand is that the North Korean occupiers do not have combat experience, and they also do not know that the losses of the Russian army reach more than 1,200 soldiers daily.
Foreign experts have already announced a forecast that North Korean soldiers will immediately be thrown into the most difficult areas of the front, where they will have almost no chance of survival.
Journalists spoke with former soldiers of North Korea.
Moreover, it is indicated that the young soldiers perceive it as an honor, although they do not hope to survive at the front.
One of the main reasons is money
According to preliminary data, the salary of North Korean soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army will reach at least $2,000 per month.
Although most of these funds will go to Kim Jong-un, the occupiers can also count on their share.
Many of them will probably be happy with such earnings, because the average monthly salary in North Korea is less than a dollar.
Some of the soldiers, especially the young ones, will see this as an opportunity to see the world outside the tightly controlled DPRK.
However, according to analysts, the situation could change dramatically if North Korean troops suffer serious losses.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-