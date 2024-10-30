The salary is less than a dollar. Why are the soldiers of the DPRK happy to join the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The salary is less than a dollar. Why are the soldiers of the DPRK happy to join the war against Ukraine

The soldiers of the DPRK have not yet realized where they have gone
Читати українською
Source:  Associated Press

North Korea has thrown thousands of young soldiers, mostly from elite special forces, on the Ukrainian front, but for them it is still a joy, not a disappointment. The main reason is the opportunity to earn a lot of money, even if you have to pay for it with your life.

Points of attention

  • Many soldiers see the mission as an honorable opportunity to explore another country and experience a world beyond the controlled environment of North Korea.
  • Despite the high risks and lack of combat experience, the soldiers perceive their involvement in the war as a chance to earn money and possibly bring back benefits for their families.
  • The situation may change drastically if the North Korean troops suffer significant losses, potentially altering the soldiers' perceptions and motivations towards the conflict.

The soldiers of the DPRK have not yet realized where they have gone

What is important to understand is that the North Korean occupiers do not have combat experience, and they also do not know that the losses of the Russian army reach more than 1,200 soldiers daily.

Foreign experts have already announced a forecast that North Korean soldiers will immediately be thrown into the most difficult areas of the front, where they will have almost no chance of survival.

Journalists spoke with former soldiers of North Korea.

According to the latter, their colleagues may perceive such a "business trip" as an honorable mission, because it is a rare opportunity to see another country, earn money and receive privileges for their families back home.

Moreover, it is indicated that the young soldiers perceive it as an honor, although they do not hope to survive at the front.

One of the main reasons is money

According to preliminary data, the salary of North Korean soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army will reach at least $2,000 per month.

Although most of these funds will go to Kim Jong-un, the occupiers can also count on their share.

Many of them will probably be happy with such earnings, because the average monthly salary in North Korea is less than a dollar.

In addition, it is indicated that the regime of Kim Jong-un may provide additional social privileges to the families of those soldiers who were thrown into the war against Ukraine. It is not only about housing, but also about educational opportunities.

Some of the soldiers, especially the young ones, will see this as an opportunity to see the world outside the tightly controlled DPRK.

However, according to analysts, the situation could change dramatically if North Korean troops suffer serious losses.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The USA turned to China with a secret request regarding Ukraine
States ask China to put pressure on North Korea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What Budanov prays for. The chief chaplain of the DIU revealed unexpected details
Budanov asks God for victory for Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drone attack on Kadyrov's special forces university — satellite photos have appeared
Drone attack on Kadyrov's special forces university — satellite photos have appeared

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?