North Korea has thrown thousands of young soldiers, mostly from elite special forces, on the Ukrainian front, but for them it is still a joy, not a disappointment. The main reason is the opportunity to earn a lot of money, even if you have to pay for it with your life.

The soldiers of the DPRK have not yet realized where they have gone

What is important to understand is that the North Korean occupiers do not have combat experience, and they also do not know that the losses of the Russian army reach more than 1,200 soldiers daily.

Foreign experts have already announced a forecast that North Korean soldiers will immediately be thrown into the most difficult areas of the front, where they will have almost no chance of survival.

Journalists spoke with former soldiers of North Korea.

According to the latter, their colleagues may perceive such a "business trip" as an honorable mission, because it is a rare opportunity to see another country, earn money and receive privileges for their families back home.

Moreover, it is indicated that the young soldiers perceive it as an honor, although they do not hope to survive at the front.

One of the main reasons is money

According to preliminary data, the salary of North Korean soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army will reach at least $2,000 per month.

Although most of these funds will go to Kim Jong-un, the occupiers can also count on their share.

Many of them will probably be happy with such earnings, because the average monthly salary in North Korea is less than a dollar.

In addition, it is indicated that the regime of Kim Jong-un may provide additional social privileges to the families of those soldiers who were thrown into the war against Ukraine. It is not only about housing, but also about educational opportunities.

Some of the soldiers, especially the young ones, will see this as an opportunity to see the world outside the tightly controlled DPRK.

However, according to analysts, the situation could change dramatically if North Korean troops suffer serious losses.