Drone attack on Kadyrov's special forces university — satellite photos have appeared

Satellite images appeared after the drone attack on the special forces university in the city of Gudermes in the Chechen Republic. Smoke from the fire can be seen in the pictures.

In the published picture, you can see smoke rising from the roof of the university.

According to the journalists, it is a Ukrainian attack — the first during the full-scale war in Ukraine against a target on the territory of Chechnya.

According to rosZMI, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 19,000 volunteers have allegedly managed to undergo training on the basis of the university.

What is known about the drone attack on the Russian special forces university in Chechnya

As Kadyrov reported, at 6:30 in the morning in Gudermes, as a result of an alleged drone attack, the roof of an empty building on the territory of the Russian Special Forces University caught fire.

Kadyrov noted that there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished.

The head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko reacted to the attack on the university by the special forces of the head of the Kremlin, Ramzan Kadyrov, by publishing a photo of the fire.

Investigative bodies started investigating the incident and identifying the persons involved in the crime. The activities of RUS have not been suspended, all services are working as usual, Kadyrov said.

Later, Kadyrov stated that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners of war who died there on the territory of the Russian university.

Ukraine did not comment on Kadyrov's statements.