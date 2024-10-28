In the Voronezh region on October 27, as a result of a drone attack, two distilleries were damaged. As a result of the attack, fires broke out there.
What is known about "cotton" in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation
As rosZMI reports, a distillery in the city of Novokhopersk was attacked by drones, and a strong fire broke out there.
Data also appeared about the fire at the Annan distillery, where the oil depot of Annanaftoprodukt LLC is located. It was previously attacked by drones in early October.
Subsequently, the governor of the Voronezh region stated that two enterprises in the region were attacked by drones at night.
According to him, the fire also "affected two garages with motor vehicles", and a section of the power line was damaged.
Drones attacked military facilities at Russian distilleries
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center, Ukrainian drones recently struck four objects in Russia:
"Biochim" is an enterprise engaged in the processing of molasses and the production of ethyl alcohol;
Luzhkov Distillery;
Yefremovsky Distillery;
Industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region
Andriy Kovalenko emphasized that these enterprises, although they work under the guise of civilians, actually have military significance.
