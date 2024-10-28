In the Voronezh region on October 27, as a result of a drone attack, two distilleries were damaged. As a result of the attack, fires broke out there.

What is known about "cotton" in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation

As rosZMI reports, a distillery in the city of Novokhopersk was attacked by drones, and a strong fire broke out there.

Data also appeared about the fire at the Annan distillery, where the oil depot of Annanaftoprodukt LLC is located. It was previously attacked by drones in early October.

According to local residents, UAVs also attacked a distillery in the village of Krasne, Voronezh region. About 50 kilometers from the village of Anna to the village of Krasne attracted the attention of ASTRA, says the rosZMI publication. Share

Subsequently, the governor of the Voronezh region stated that two enterprises in the region were attacked by drones at night.

Two employees of the enterprise were injured in the Annyn district. One is sent to inpatient treatment, the other to outpatient treatment. The fire was extinguished around two in the morning. The fire damaged several buildings and structures of various purposes, as well as equipment," said a Russian official. Share

According to him, the fire also "affected two garages with motor vehicles", and a section of the power line was damaged.

At the second enterprise in the Novokhoper district, the roof of one farm building and a storage tank were damaged when the UAV fell. There was no fire, the governor claims. Share

Drones attacked military facilities at Russian distilleries

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center, Ukrainian drones recently struck four objects in Russia:

"Biochim" is an enterprise engaged in the processing of molasses and the production of ethyl alcohol;

Luzhkov Distillery;

Yefremovsky Distillery;

Industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region