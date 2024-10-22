Ukrainian drones attacked military facilities at Russian enterprises

On the night of October 22, drones attacked enterprises in several regions of the Russian Federation. Among them are distilleries, which the Russians use not only to produce alcohol, but also to create fuel and explosives for military purposes.

Drones attacked military facilities at Russian distilleries

As Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, said, Ukrainian drones recently struck four objects in Russia:

"Biochim" is an enterprise engaged in the processing of molasses and the production of ethyl alcohol;

Luzhkov Distillery;

Yefremovsky Distillery;

Industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region.

Andriy Kovalenko emphasized that these enterprises, although they work under the guise of civilians, actually have military significance.

What is known about the new "cotton" in two regions of the Russian Federation

As the Governor of the Tambov Region, Maksym Yegorov, said, in the city of Rasskazovo, as a result of the arrival of a drone at the JSC "Biochem" enterprise, an explosion followed by a fire

In return The governor assured that there were no casualties, the fire was extinguished within an hour and that all necessary services of the city are on duty at the site.

The head of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation also announced the drone attack.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was detected and suppressed in one of the districts of the region by regular air defense forces and EW means. He fell on the building of the workshop of the industrial enterprise, — said the governor. Share

The governor also assures that there were no casualties, but there was a "small fire on one floor of the building." As of 7 a.m., fire brigades are working on the spot.

In addition, Russian mass media reports that drones attacked a distillery in the Tula region.