More than 100 drones attacked several regions of the Russian Federation — video

Immediately in several regions of Russia, on the night of October 20, explosions were heard as a result of a massive drone attack. The Russians have traditionally stated that the air defense system "successfully repelled" the drone attack.

Russia was massively attacked by more than 100 drones

The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that 110 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down overnight.

In particular, the occupiers claim that 43 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Kursk Oblast, 27 over the territory of Lipetsk Oblast, 18 over the territory of Oryol Oblast, 8 over the territory of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, 7 over the territory of Belgorod Oblast, 6 over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, and one — over the territory of the Moscow region.

Instead, according to rosZMI, explosions were heard and fires broke out in several regions.

The governor of the Lipetsk region, Ihor Artamonov, spoke about the alleged "suppression" of UAVs in the sky over Lipetsk and the Lipetsk municipal district. However, at 02:22, he said that "debris of the UAV fell on the road in the area of Syrskyi Rudnik".

There were also explosions in the Oryol Region.

Also, footage appeared on the network in which you can hear explosions that night, as a result of the alleged work of the Air Defense Forces due to an attack by drones in the Kursk region, in particular in Kursk, and there were reports of loud explosions in the area of the city of Zheleznogorsk.

Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, RF

On October 20, in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhnygorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Y.M. Sverdlov Factory. This factory produces explosives.

According to local residents, there were powerful explosions and white smoke in the vicinity of the plant.

In particular, the first loud explosions thundered in the sky above the city at about 3:30, in total about 10 explosions were heard with intervals of several minutes between them. There were also sounds of gunfire and automatic rounds.

As a reminder, the plant is one of the largest Russian producers of industrial explosives, transmission charges for the mining industry, perforation charges for the oil and gas production industry, and seismic and geophysical works.

The plant was added to Ukraine's sanctions list "for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."