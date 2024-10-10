Drones attacked the military airfield in Adygea of the Russian Federation — video

Drones attacked the military airfield "Khanska" in Russian Adygea. There is currently a recorded fire there.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked the "Khanska" military airfield in Adygea, which caused a fire near the facility.
- After the attack on the airfield, residents of the nearby village in Khanska village are evacuated.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported the alleged destruction of 92 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.
- The attack of enemy drones also concerned other regions, in particular the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea.
What is known about the drone attack on the Khanska airfield of the Russian Federation
According to rosZMI, the military airfield "Khanska" is located 3 km east of the village of Khanska, 6 km northwest of the city of Maikop.
A fire was recorded near the Khanska military airfield in Adygea after a night attack, according to NASA's fire monitoring system.
According to open data, the 272nd Training Aviation Polotsk of the Suvorov and Kutuzov Orders of the 2nd Division of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named after the Hero of the Soviet Union A.K. is stationed there. Serova.
Currently, rosZMI reports that the village adjacent to the airfield is being evacuated.
Dzherelne is a village located next to Khanska station and it is literally adjacent to the military airfield. As the head of Adygea reported, the residents of the village were evacuated.
The Russians reported on the "downed" drones
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they allegedly destroyed and intercepted 92 aircraft-type Ukrainian UAVs overnight. The department did not report on the attack on Adygea, where the military airfield is on fire
