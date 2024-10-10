Drones attacked the military airfield in Adygea of the Russian Federation — video

Drones attacked the military airfield "Khanska" in Russian Adygea. There is currently a recorded fire there.

What is known about the drone attack on the Khanska airfield of the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the military airfield "Khanska" is located 3 km east of the village of Khanska, 6 km northwest of the city of Maikop.

A fire was recorded near the Khanska military airfield in Adygea after a night attack, according to NASA's fire monitoring system.

Photo — rosZMI

Photo — rosZMI

According to open data, the 272nd Training Aviation Polotsk of the Suvorov and Kutuzov Orders of the 2nd Division of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named after the Hero of the Soviet Union A.K. is stationed there. Serova.

Currently, rosZMI reports that the village adjacent to the airfield is being evacuated.

Dzherelne is a village located next to Khanska station and it is literally adjacent to the military airfield. As the head of Adygea reported, the residents of the village were evacuated.

Last night, the suburbs of Maykop were attacked by enemy drones. There were no casualties, no injuries. Representatives of special services and rescuers are on the scene. Firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations extinguish the fire. There is an organized evacuation of the inhabitants of the villages. Zherelny The point of temporary accommodation of citizens is detailed in Art. Khansky People will be provided with everything they need. I coordinate the work of all services and departments on the spot, said the head of Adygea. Share

The Russians reported on the "downed" drones

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they allegedly destroyed and intercepted 92 aircraft-type Ukrainian UAVs overnight. The department did not report on the attack on Adygea, where the military airfield is on fire