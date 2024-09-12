In the Russian Federation, drones attack the military airfield "Olenya" for the second day

Russians again complain about the drone attack in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. In particular, the "Olenya" airfield is located on the territory of the region.

The "Olenya" airfield in Russia has been attacked by drones for the second day

According to rosZMI, due to the drone attack, the "Kilym" plan was introduced at two airports of the Murmansk region ("Murmashi" and "Khibiny").

In addition, allegedly, two drones were shot down 7 kilometers from the "Olenya" airfield in Olenegorsk.

It will be recalled that Tu-22M3 bombers are based at this airfield. From the "Olenya" airfield, Russian strategic aviation regularly takes off for cruise missile strikes on Ukraine.

What is known about the explosions in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation on September 11

According to rosZMI, the drones were discovered in the Severomorsk region. After that, flight restrictions were imposed on the entire Kola Peninsula.

It is noted that the main naval base of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is located in Severomorsk. In particular, on the territory of the region, as mentioned above, there is an airfield "Olenya"

The governor of the Murmansk region, Andriy Chibis, in his turn, confirmed information about the drone attack, but did not specify their number.

He also added that two airports — Murmansk and Apatytiv — were closed.

We will remind you that in July, GUR drones hit a TU-22M3 bomber at the Olenya airfield.

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the GUR IOU, two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged as a result of the explosion at the "Olenya" military airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia.