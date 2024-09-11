Drones attacked the Murmansk Region of the Russian Federation — there were explosions in the vicinity of the "Olenya" airfield

Russians complain about drone attack in Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. In particular, the "Olenya" airfield is located on the territory of the region.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions at the "Olenya" airfield.
- Russian complaints about drone attacks in the Murmansk region led to flight restrictions across the entire Kola Peninsula.
- The governor of the Murmansk region confirmed information about drone attacks and the closure of two airports in the region.
- The representative of GUR IOM previously spoke about the damage to Tu-22M3 strategic bombers as a result of the explosion at the Olenya airfield.
What is known about the explosions in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation
According to rosZMI, the drones were discovered in the Severomorsk region. After that, flight restrictions were imposed on the entire Kola Peninsula.
It is noted that the main naval base of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is located in Severomorsk. In particular, on the territory of the region, as mentioned above, there is the "Olenya" airfield
The governor of the Murmansk region, Andriy Chibis, in his turn, confirmed information about the drone attack, but did not specify their number.
He also added that two airports — Murmansk and Apatytiv — were currently closed.
Previous attacks on the "Olenya" airfield
As you know, earlier information was spread that the attack on the military airfield "Olenya", "Diagilevo" and in Engels of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation took place at night and in the morning of July 27, 2024.
According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the GUR IOU, two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged as a result of the explosion at the "Olenya" military airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia.
