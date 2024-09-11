Drones attacked the Murmansk Region of the Russian Federation — there were explosions in the vicinity of the "Olenya" airfield

Russians complain about drone attack in Murmansk region of the Russian Federation. In particular, the "Olenya" airfield is located on the territory of the region.

What is known about the explosions in the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the drones were discovered in the Severomorsk region. After that, flight restrictions were imposed on the entire Kola Peninsula.

It is noted that the main naval base of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation is located in Severomorsk. In particular, on the territory of the region, as mentioned above, there is the "Olenya" airfield

The governor of the Murmansk region, Andriy Chibis, in his turn, confirmed information about the drone attack, but did not specify their number.

He also added that two airports — Murmansk and Apatytiv — were currently closed.

Enemy drones are raiding our region. Therefore, I ask you to understand the number of temporary restrictions that we have to introduce. All necessary measures to increase security are being taken, and air defense is working to destroy enemy drones, Chibis said.

Previous attacks on the "Olenya" airfield

As you know, earlier information was spread that the attack on the military airfield "Olenya", "Diagilevo" and in Engels of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation took place at night and in the morning of July 27, 2024.

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the GUR IOU, two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged as a result of the explosion at the "Olenya" military airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia.