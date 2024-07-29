According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of the criminal army of the Russian Federation during an attack on the "Olenya" airfield.

What the DIU says about the results of the attack on the Russian airfield "Olenya"

We do not comment on what and where, but the Supreme Commander noted the long-range. It is clear that it is not difficult to guess the direction here. As for the fact of damage, yes, we confirm the fact of the incident - something hit somewhere. We can confirm the fact that the strategic bomber was hit and damaged, Yusov emphasized. Share

According to him, hitting a strategic bomber of the Russian occupiers is extremely important, since the aggressor country is currently unable to produce such aircraft.

Russian Tu-22M3 bomber

Yusov emphasized that the Olympics are currently underway and the whole world is watching it.

But we have a big war and we have our achievements. And these are truly Olympic achievements of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, special forces and GUR. Mass cyberattacks continue in Russia. Incidents continue at Russian refineries and other facilities involved in the war against Ukrainians. And, of course, Olenya, this is special news and to some extent a dessert for Ukrainians for this weekend, - noted the representative of the DIU. Share

What is known about the effective strikes of the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation during the weekend

Yusov concluded that the Ukrainian military spent a very productive weekend