The DIU confirmed the consequences of the attack of the Armed Forces on the Russian airfield "Olenya"

Bomber Tu-22M3
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of the criminal army of the Russian Federation during an attack on the "Olenya" airfield.

What the DIU says about the results of the attack on the Russian airfield "Olenya"

We do not comment on what and where, but the Supreme Commander noted the long-range. It is clear that it is not difficult to guess the direction here. As for the fact of damage, yes, we confirm the fact of the incident - something hit somewhere. We can confirm the fact that the strategic bomber was hit and damaged, Yusov emphasized.

According to him, hitting a strategic bomber of the Russian occupiers is extremely important, since the aggressor country is currently unable to produce such aircraft.

Russian Tu-22M3 bomber

Yusov emphasized that the Olympics are currently underway and the whole world is watching it.

But we have a big war and we have our achievements. And these are truly Olympic achievements of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, special forces and GUR. Mass cyberattacks continue in Russia. Incidents continue at Russian refineries and other facilities involved in the war against Ukrainians. And, of course, Olenya, this is special news and to some extent a dessert for Ukrainians for this weekend, - noted the representative of the DIU.

What is known about the effective strikes of the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation during the weekend

Yusov concluded that the Ukrainian military spent a very productive weekend

In general, this weekend was very fruitful. Massive cyberattacks on the financial structure continue in Russia. Incidents continue at Russian refineries and other facilities involved in the war against Ukrainians. And of course "Olenya" is such a special news and to some extent a dessert for Ukrainians this weekend. And it will certainly happen in the future, - emphasized the representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence.

