According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber of the criminal army of the Russian Federation during an attack on the "Olenya" airfield.
Points of attention
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense confirms the Ukrainian Armed Forces' successful strike on the Russian airfield 'Olenya,' highlighting the damage to a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.
- The inability of the Russian Federation to produce such aircraft underscores the importance of the attack, showcasing Ukraine's effective defense actions during the conflict.
- Mass cyberattacks and incidents on Russian facilities continue, with Ukrainian security and defense forces playing a crucial role in defense measures amid the ongoing war.
- The representative of the HUR emphasizes the strategic significance of the attack on 'Olenya,' portraying it as a significant achievement for Ukraine amidst the current global events.
- The Ukrainian military intelligence acknowledges the productive outcomes of the weekend attacks on Russian territories, indicating a successful and ongoing defense strategy.
What the DIU says about the results of the attack on the Russian airfield "Olenya"
According to him, hitting a strategic bomber of the Russian occupiers is extremely important, since the aggressor country is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
Yusov emphasized that the Olympics are currently underway and the whole world is watching it.
What is known about the effective strikes of the Armed Forces on the territory of the Russian Federation during the weekend
Yusov concluded that the Ukrainian military spent a very productive weekend
