Satellite images of the consequences of a missile attack by the Ukrainian military on the airfield "Saki" of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea indicate the destruction of the Su-30SM fighter and the probable damage to another aircraft.
What is known about the consequences of the destruction of the Saki airfield by the Ukrainian military
It is noted that fuel leaks can be seen on satellite images.
In general, according to the researchers, as of July 23, 9 Su-24 aircraft, 5 more Su-30SM, three Su-30SM2, of which one is not working and one more Su-30, were based at the Saka airfield.
Russia continues to lose planes even without the help of our military. In particular, it is known that a Su-34 fighter jet crashed in the Volgograd region. The previous reason for the fall was a technical malfunction.
What they say in the General Staff of the Armed Forces
According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 26, the Ukrainian military launched missile strikes on the airfield "Saki" of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.
It is emphasized that the airfield was under the cover of modern Russian anti-aircraft systems, which once again failed to effectively protect it.
According to the information of the Russian Telegram channel "ASTRA", as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ATACMS missiles on the airfield "Saki", the radar of the occupying army of the Russian Federation was destroyed and two Russian occupiers were wounded.
