Explosions rang out near Saki airfield in Crimea — video

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya near Novofedorivka where the Russian military's Saki airfield is located.

The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of Russia is based at the Saki airfield

According to local telegram channels, after the explosions, smoke rose in the area of the airfield.

At the same time, the network reports that the explosions in Novofedorivka may be related to a house fire. There is information that private buildings are burning near Yevpatoria, and explosions are from gas cylinders.

Ukrainian military journalist Andrii Tsaplienko released a video from the scene of the fire and noted that there are Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters at the Saki airfield.

Part of the Saki-Yevpatoria highway was closed due to a fire.

In Crimea, the communication hub of the Russian occupiers was hit

On May 24, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea against the background of a new powerful attack by Ukrainian forces. As a result, an important communication hub of the occupiers was damaged.

As a result of numerous strikes, the Russians began evacuating their military personnel from Dzhankoi and actively restoring airfields in the depths of the peninsula.

As ATESH partisans noted, Russian troops began evacuating part of their personnel from Dzhankoi.

The actions of the occupiers testify to the desire to disperse their troops and equipment in Crimea on the eve of new successful attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the movement of the Crimean Tatar resistance ATESH scouted the location of the radar stations of the Russian army in the occupied Dzhankoi.