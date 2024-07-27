DIU drones hit a Russian TU-22M3 bomber at the Olenya airfield — sources

During the night and morning of July 27 in Russia, during the operation of the DIU, three military airfields, an affected oil refinery and a damaged TU-22M3 supersonic bomber were attacked. This was reported to Online.UA by its own sources in military intelligence.

DIU hit a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber

The DIU used drones to attack the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region, the Diaghilev military airfield in the Ryazan region, and the Elenya military airfield in the Murmansk region.

Damage to the Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic missile-carrying bomber was previously recorded as a result of an aircraft-type UAV hitting the Olenya airfield.

This airfield is located about 1,800 km from the Ukrainian border.

Also, an oil refinery in Ryazan was hit as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.

DIU attack on military airfields of the Russian Federation: how it was

According to eyewitnesses, the first explosions on the territory of the military airfield in Diaghilev were heard around 6 o'clock in the morning on July 27, local time.

Social media reported hearing at least three explosions. Also, local users publish a video of drones flying in the direction of the airfield, followed by a picture of a column of black smoke rising over a military facility.

It is reported that the 43rd center of combat use and retraining of flight personnel is located at the airfield. Here, in particular, Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL and Il-78 aircraft are based and an aircraft repair plant is located.

The explosions at the Engels airfield, where the Russian strategic aviation is located, sounded around 8 o'clock in the morning.

In local publications, it is noted that the Russian air defense forces unsuccessfully tried to shoot down the UAV, but behind it characteristic explosions were heard. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that in total, at least 12 kamikaze drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of Russia: in the Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions.