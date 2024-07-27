DIU drones hit a Russian TU-22M3 bomber at the Olenya airfield — sources

During the night and morning of July 27 in Russia, during the operation of the DIU, three military airfields, an affected oil refinery and a damaged TU-22M3 supersonic bomber were attacked. This was reported to Online.UA by its own sources in military intelligence.
Ukrainian DIU drones carried out an operation targeting Russian military airfields and a TU-22M3 supersonic bomber at the Olenya airfield.
The DIU orchestrated the attacks during the night and morning of July 27, causing damages to several locations in Russia.
The attacks resulted in damages to military airfields in Engels and Diaghilev, along with an oil refinery in Ryazan, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations.
Eye witnesses reported explosions and drone sightings at the targeted military airfields, with the Russian air defense forces attempting to intercept the kamikaze drones without complete success.
Ongoing investigations are being conducted to assess the extent of damages caused by the Ukrainian DIU drone strikes on other enemy military facilities, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.
DIU hit a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber
The DIU used drones to attack the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region, the Diaghilev military airfield in the Ryazan region, and the Elenya military airfield in the Murmansk region.
Damage to the Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic missile-carrying bomber was previously recorded as a result of an aircraft-type UAV hitting the Olenya airfield.
Also, an oil refinery in Ryazan was hit as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.
DIU attack on military airfields of the Russian Federation: how it was
According to eyewitnesses, the first explosions on the territory of the military airfield in Diaghilev were heard around 6 o'clock in the morning on July 27, local time.
Social media reported hearing at least three explosions. Also, local users publish a video of drones flying in the direction of the airfield, followed by a picture of a column of black smoke rising over a military facility.
It is reported that the 43rd center of combat use and retraining of flight personnel is located at the airfield. Here, in particular, Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL and Il-78 aircraft are based and an aircraft repair plant is located.
In local publications, it is noted that the Russian air defense forces unsuccessfully tried to shoot down the UAV, but behind it characteristic explosions were heard. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that in total, at least 12 kamikaze drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of Russia: in the Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk and Lipetsk regions.
The results of UAV hits on other enemy military facilities are currently being clarified, Ukrainian intelligence noted.
